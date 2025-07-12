This decision, insiders say, is driven not by love but by a deeply rooted "marriage pact" aimed at preserving power and public perception.

Brigitte Macron has no plans to divorce her husband, President Emmanuel Macron , before his presidency concludes in May 2027, RadarOnline.com can report.

Recent viral footage depicts moments of awkwardness between Brigitte and Emmanuel, including scenes where she appeared to blatantly dismiss his attempts at affection. This growing public scrutiny has raised eyebrows, transforming their personal lives into a subject of national gossip.

Highlighting the current dynamic between the couple, lingering questions arise around an apparent lack of affection in public appearances.

One insider close to the Élysée claimed: "She's not going anywhere. Not while the cameras are still rolling."

Sources close to the Élysée Palace told journalist Rob Shuter how Brigitte, 72, is inextricably linked to her husband's presidency due to strategic calculations about image and legacy.

When asked about the implications of this ongoing partnership, one source emphasized: "She knows the role. She knows the consequences. And she knows how this looks... It's not love. It's legacy."

These statements underscore the rumors that Brigitte's presence is less about their romantic feelings for one another and more a calculated effort to maintain the façade of a united front during her husband's final term — a time when he is legally barred from seeking a third term as president.

There is also a strong belief among insiders that real changes may begin to surface once the political landscape shifts. Some insiders speculate: "That's when the real story will begin."

Until then, Brigitte's role seems to be one of strategic compliance, aiming to avoid the inevitable fallout from any public divorce during Emmanuel's tenure.