France's First Lady Brigitte Macron Will Not Divorce Husband 'Until Emmanuel's Presidency Ends in 2027'
Brigitte Macron has no plans to divorce her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, before his presidency concludes in May 2027, RadarOnline.com can report.
This decision, insiders say, is driven not by love but by a deeply rooted "marriage pact" aimed at preserving power and public perception.
Sources close to the Élysée Palace told journalist Rob Shuter how Brigitte, 72, is inextricably linked to her husband's presidency due to strategic calculations about image and legacy.
One insider close to the Élysée claimed: "She's not going anywhere. Not while the cameras are still rolling."
Highlighting the current dynamic between the couple, lingering questions arise around an apparent lack of affection in public appearances.
Recent viral footage depicts moments of awkwardness between Brigitte and Emmanuel, including scenes where she appeared to blatantly dismiss his attempts at affection. This growing public scrutiny has raised eyebrows, transforming their personal lives into a subject of national gossip.
When asked about the implications of this ongoing partnership, one source emphasized: "She knows the role. She knows the consequences. And she knows how this looks... It's not love. It's legacy."
These statements underscore the rumors that Brigitte's presence is less about their romantic feelings for one another and more a calculated effort to maintain the façade of a united front during her husband's final term — a time when he is legally barred from seeking a third term as president.
There is also a strong belief among insiders that real changes may begin to surface once the political landscape shifts. Some insiders speculate: "That's when the real story will begin."
Until then, Brigitte's role seems to be one of strategic compliance, aiming to avoid the inevitable fallout from any public divorce during Emmanuel's tenure.
Emmanuel and Brigitte's relationship dates back to the 1990s.
They met at Lycée La Providence, a private Catholic school in France, where the then-15-year-old Emmanuel was a student. Brigitte, who was 39 years old at the time, was working as a drama teacher.
A decade after Emmanuel and Brigitte's affair began, the former teacher finalized her divorce from her first husband, André-Louis Auzière, in 2006.
They exchanged vows at the city hall in Le Touquet in 2007.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Candace Owens is on a mission to expose the French President and his wife.
The feud between the politician and the conservative pundit began when Owens, 35, peddled a conspiracy theory alleging Macron was "raped by his husband," in reference to Brigitte, whose gender she openly questioned.
Despite the conspiracy being debunked, Owens vowed to risk her "professional reputation" on the allegation Brigitte is a "perverted" transgender woman who sexually assaulted Macron when they first met when he was 14-years-old.