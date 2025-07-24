Your tip
Tyler Perry

'No Time for Nepotism': Billionaire Media Mogul Tyler Perry Fired Aunt Due to Not Taking Job Seriously and Warns Kids He'll Do Same to Them

picture of Tyler Perry
Source: MEGA

Tyler Perry has no time for family slackers and admits he fired his own aunt for not caring about the job he gave her.

July 24 2025, Published 6:35 p.m. ET

Tyler Perry claims he fired his own aunt because she didn't take her job seriously.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the billionaire media mogul, 55, does not believe in supporting family members financially just because they're related and if they don't meet his standards, he simply cuts them off.

Tough Approach

Perry gave his aunt a job because she was always asking him for money.
Source: MEGA

Explaining his tough love approach to mixing finances and family, Perry said: "She said she wanted a job. She would always call asking for money, I would send her the money.

"I said, 'Listen, I want to help you. I want to help you build this thing, not be on welfare to you. So, let me give you a job.'"

But Perry said she wasn’t coming into work and was constantly calling off.

"'Well, you gotta go,'" he recalled telling her. "Because you want me to hand you the money, but you don't want to work for it. See, that doesn't work for me."

Rewards Are Earned

Perry has the same mentality towards his own son in regards to earning what he gives him.
Source: MEGA

The Madea creator said he applies the same mentality to his 10-year-old son, Aman — if there are certain things he wants, he has to do chores for them.

"I don’t believe in giving us things that are just going to handicap us," he explained. "That is the worst thing you can do."

Perry later revealed that after his mother passed away in 2009, he sent letters to family members that she asked him to financially support, telling them they now had 60 days to get a job.

"I'm not going to keep supporting you like that," he said he told them.

He shared that all of the family members did end up finding employment.

"And it wasn't even, like, jobs where they made a lot of money, but it was a job," he said. "It was something else for them to do, to feel some pride in. That's the same thing I would want someone to do for me."

'Books And Lego'

The media mogul admits refuses to spoil his son and makes him fly coach.
Source: MEGA

Perry’s net worth is $1.4 billion, according to Forbes, mainly due to him owning 100 percent of the content he creates.

His Madea franchise has grossed over $660million.

Perry has previously spoken about consciously not spoiling his son.

He revealed that his only child only gets "books and Legos" for Christmas and flies coach.

"He was complaining once, this was about five years ago, he was complaining about flying commercial because the lines were so long," he recalled.

Source: MEGA

Perry's net worth is $1.4billion, mainly due to him owning 100 percent of the content he creates.

He and Aman’s mother, Gelila Bekele, both decided their child was flying coach from then on.

"So he understands, I worked, he did not," he explained. "So when he works, he can learn that lesson."

"He's not gonna be one of those ridiculously spoiled rich kids, I can't stand that," Perry continued. "He ain't got no money."

