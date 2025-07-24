'No Time for Nepotism': Billionaire Media Mogul Tyler Perry Fired Aunt Due to Not Taking Job Seriously and Warns Kids He'll Do Same to Them

The Madea creator said he applies the same mentality to his 10-year-old son, Aman — if there are certain things he wants, he has to do chores for them.

"I don’t believe in giving us things that are just going to handicap us," he explained. "That is the worst thing you can do."

Perry later revealed that after his mother passed away in 2009, he sent letters to family members that she asked him to financially support, telling them they now had 60 days to get a job.

"I'm not going to keep supporting you like that," he said he told them.

He shared that all of the family members did end up finding employment.

"And it wasn't even, like, jobs where they made a lot of money, but it was a job," he said. "It was something else for them to do, to feel some pride in. That's the same thing I would want someone to do for me."