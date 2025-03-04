EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Perry Lifts Lid on His Faith In Sensational Interview – Laying Bare His 'Spirituality Rules' and How God Got Him Through Darkest Days

"We all have dreams deep inside of us," said the media mogul, who now has an estimated net worth of about $1 billion. "It's up to us to stay in the climb and claim it."

The 55-year-old says no matter how bad things got "I was somebody who was seen and loved by God."

Here are 10 of the key spiritual rules Perry lives by:

Creativity

"As a kid, I had a pretty creative imagination," said Perry. "I thought that the TV characters on my favorite shows, like Gilligan's Island and The Brady Bunch, were real people, about four inches tall, living inside our TV ... I wanted those people to come to life.

"An impossible prayer to answer? It would seem so. But God understood my little boy's yearning to love.

"A few days later, we learned that our neighbor across the street was moving and wouldn't be able to take her parakeets, Fifi and Pierre – about four inches tall – with her.

"She asked if I would care for them. Would I ever.

"Fifi and Pierre were even better than little people stepping out from the TV. God's answers are even more than we expect."