Josh Duggar's Siblings Spotted Singing at Church Hours After Police Visit Family Compound
Josh Duggar's siblings made sure they showed their faces at church hours after police in Springdale, Arkansas, arrived at their family compound, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Several of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's children were photographed singing in the church choir on Sunday — the same day cops arrived at their home in connection to an “unknown incident."
The convicted sex pest's brother Jason, 23, joined his siblings Jackson, 19, Johannah, 17, and Jennifer, 15, to serenade churchgoers — a strange move, according to blogger @withoutacrystalball, who posted the photo.
"So yesterday the Police showed up at the Duggar’s home before 8:30 AM as a follow up to an ongoing investigation. Jim Bob made sure to send a bunch of the kids to church to sing in the choir," she captioned the shot shared on Monday.
She said that Jason "isn’t normally seen at services as of late," pointing out that "him singing this week is kind of odd." While Jason, Jackson, Johannah, and Jennifer were all in attendance, the blogger claimed 21-year-old James Duggar "normally sings, and he’s not there."
She also claimed that Jim Bob "rarely attends church," accusing the 19 Kids and Counting alums of sending some of their family members to distract from the police situation.
Online records showed that Arkansas police reported to the Duggar family compound at approximately 8:26 AM on June 25. The visit from law enforcement was reportedly tied to a follow-up investigation into an “unknown incident” that had taken place prior; however, details surrounding the alleged incident are unknown.
In Touch was the first to report the news.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Josh, 35, — the eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle's 19 children — was sentenced to 12 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography. Josh — a father of 7 — is currently locked up at FCI Seagoville in Texas with no possibility of parole.
While his conviction made headlines and hurled the family into the news, he's not the only Duggar sibling who has had issues with law enforcement.
Jana Duggar, 33, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in connection to a September 2021 incident. The issue was settled outside of court before the scheduled hearing.