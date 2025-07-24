Your tip
Home > News > The View

'The View' Canceled?: MAGA Rejoices After Joy Behar Slips And Accidentally Confesses Show's Future Plans — After ABC Execs Demanded Hosts 'Tone Down Trump Bashing' On Morning Program

Photo of Joy Behar and 'The View' cohosts
Source: MEGA

Rumors have been rampant that 'The View' is on the chopping block.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Did ABC finally decide to cancel The View?

That's what many viewers were wondering after cohost Joy Behar made a very suspicious remark about "one more show" that had naysayers having a premature cancelation celebration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The daytime talkfest has been rumored to be on the chopping block due to declining ratings amid the cohosts rabid anti-MAGA rants and continuous complaining about President Donald Trump on a daily basis.

Awkward Wording

Photo of Joy Behar
Source: ABC/YouTube

Joy Behar's remark caused quite a bit of confusion about the show's future.

"Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this," Behar, 82, said at the end of the program on Thursday, July 24.

She turned to producers behind the camera and asked, "I'm allowed to say that, right?" making sure she hadn't let a secret out.

Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin immediately quipped, "too late now," and a man's voice could be heard off camera saying, "It doesn't really matter" about her verbal slip-up.

The View usually takes a late summer hiatus before returning each September. While that's what Behar was likely alluding to, social media went wild over the prospect of the left-wing chat fest being done for good.

Whoopi Goldberg later clarified, “OK … so this is what’s going on. We will see you all for another new show, and we’ll be back for our new season in September.”

Disney boss Bob Iger previously told the ladies of The View in May that they needed to "tone down their political rhetoric" and endless Trump bashing while leaning into celebrity coverage more often.

'Good Riddance'

Photo of 'The View' hosts
Source: ABC/YouTube

MAGA nation was thrilled at the prospect of 'The View' getting the axe.

"Is The View FINALLY being cancelled??! PLEASE tell me this is true!" one person wrote on X, while a second snarked, "The CDC better issue a warning, millions might regain brain cells if this show actually goes off air."

A third user remarked, "Joy Behar just let slip that The View is going on 'hiatus' and only has one show left. Let’s hope hiatus is code for finally being put out of its misery, while a fourth cheered, "MAKE IT PERMANENT! First Stephen Colbert, now cancel The View."

One week prior, fellow Trump-bashing late-night host Stephen Colbert announced that CBS was pulling the plug on The Late Show for good, with the series coming to an end in May 2026.

While the network cited financial reasons for the decisions, conspiracy theories abounded after Colbert lit into his parent company earlier in the week for giving a "big fat bribe" to Trump in the form of a $16 million lawsuit settlement pending a merger requiring federal approval.

'The Tide Is Turning'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar claims right-leaning media is starting to turn on Donald Trump.

Ahead of signing off before their hiatus, Behar got in one last dig at Trump, telling viewers, "Before we go, I wanted to tell people the tide is turning. The tide is turning, and things are changing."

"I mean the ultimate irony would be that Rupert Murdoch will take him down. Fox News, who created the monster, will take him down," she stated, referencing the Murdoch-owned The Wall Street Journal publishing several articles about Trump's involvement with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Commander in Chief even sued the paper over a piece that claimed he wrote a bawdy letter that was included in a leather-bound book given to Epstein as a 50th birthday keepsake in 2003. Trump called their report "fake."

'An Irrelevant Loser'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House slammed Joy Behas as an 'irrelevant loser' with severe TDS.

The day before announcing the show's summer hiatus, Behar lit into Trump in a way that elicited a scathing attack from the the White House.

She and the rest of her cohosts discussed Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama was guilty of treason. The Trump administration alleged that Obama and his national security team worked to craft the "Russiagate" scandal following his victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

“The thing about him is he is so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not. Trim. Smart. Handsome. Happily married. And can sing Al Green’s song 'Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green," Behar sneered while comparing Trump to his predecessor.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers fired back: “Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."

