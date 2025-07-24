'The View' Canceled?: MAGA Rejoices After Joy Behar Slips And Accidentally Confesses Show's Future Plans — After ABC Execs Demanded Hosts 'Tone Down Trump Bashing' On Morning Program

"Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this," Behar, 82, said at the end of the program on Thursday, July 24.

She turned to producers behind the camera and asked, "I'm allowed to say that, right?" making sure she hadn't let a secret out.

Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin immediately quipped, "too late now," and a man's voice could be heard off camera saying, "It doesn't really matter" about her verbal slip-up.

The View usually takes a late summer hiatus before returning each September. While that's what Behar was likely alluding to, social media went wild over the prospect of the left-wing chat fest being done for good.

Whoopi Goldberg later clarified, “OK … so this is what’s going on. We will see you all for another new show, and we’ll be back for our new season in September.”

Disney boss Bob Iger previously told the ladies of The View in May that they needed to "tone down their political rhetoric" and endless Trump bashing while leaning into celebrity coverage more often.