Disney Boss Bob Iger Tells Trump Bashing Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and 'The View' Hosts to 'Tone Down Their Political Rhetoric'
Disney boss Bob Iger has put his foot down when it comes to bashing President Trump on The View.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 74-year-old media exec told Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and the other ladies of the ABC talk show to "tone down their political rhetoric."
Putting His Foot Down
Over the years, and especially after President Trump won the historic 2024 presidential election, the ladies of The View have spent a large amount of time on air bashing him, his administration officials and his policies.
Unfortunately for the hosts, this caused the network’s top bosses, including Disney CEO Bob Iger and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic, to step in.
According to The Daily Beast's sources, Karamehmedovic held a meeting with The View‘s executive producer, Brian Teta, and the show's hosts and suggested the ladies needed to broaden their conversations beyond politics.
The ABC News President even provided examples of interviews that saw success and recommended the hosts lean toward celebrity coverage more often.
According to the site, the hosts didn't take the suggestion too well and pushed back on the idea and found the requests "silly" and that "they were just going to keep doing their thing."
One source familiar with the meeting claimed the hosts told their boss: "This is what our audience wants. Isn’t it gonna look kind of bad if we’re all of a sudden not talking about politics?"
Navarro Speaks Up
While the ladies brushed aside the suggestion and planned to still move forward with their usual game plan, the suggestion still irked one of the hosts – Ana Navarro.
According to the site, Navarro had a direct conversation with Iger about his suggestion, and while he assured her he still "supported the show," he just reaffirmed the ladies need to "tone down its political rhetoric."
Another source told the site how viewers indicated they want the show to be less political, so now ABC will "constantly have conversations with talent based on viewer feedback, and this instance was no different."
While the ladies often receive a lot of criticism on social media because of their political opinions and comments, according to The Wrap, the show was the No. 1 among daytime network talk shows and news programs during 2025’s first quarter.
'The View' Ladies Bash Trump Voters
Just days after Trump won the presidential election against former Vice President Kamala Harris, Sunny Hostin shocked viewers after she blamed "uneducated white women" for the results.
Hostin, who was in all black, said: "I'm profoundly disturbed. We know now that he will have unfettered power."
She continued: "Black women tried to save this country again, last night… what we do not have is white women, who voted about 52 percent for Donald Trump — uneducated white women, is my understanding. You have Latino men actually, voting more for him.
"So why do you think uneducated white women voting against their reproductive health freedoms, and why do you think Latino men voted in favor of someone who is going to deport a majority of his community."