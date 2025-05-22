Disney Boss Bob Iger Tells Trump Bashing Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and 'The View' Hosts to 'Tone Down Their Political Rhetoric'

Over the years, and especially after President Trump won the historic 2024 presidential election, the ladies of The View have spent a large amount of time on air bashing him, his administration officials and his policies.

Unfortunately for the hosts, this caused the network’s top bosses, including Disney CEO Bob Iger and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic, to step in.

According to The Daily Beast's sources, Karamehmedovic held a meeting with The View‘s executive producer, Brian Teta, and the show's hosts and suggested the ladies needed to broaden their conversations beyond politics.

The ABC News President even provided examples of interviews that saw success and recommended the hosts lean toward celebrity coverage more often.