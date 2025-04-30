The View's Joy Behar Finds 'Pity' for Trump as President Looked 'Over His Head' and 'Couldn't Answer Simple Questions' in Disastrous ABC News Interview

The latest breakdown came a day after ABC News Correspondent Terry Moran sat down with the president to reflect on his first 100 days in office.

Their discussion turned heated when Moran asked Trump about accusations an "MS-13" tattoo had been photoshopped across the knuckles of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a migrant deported to an El Salvador prison in what the administration has since admitted was an error.

Abrego Garcia is an illegal migrant who had been residing in Maryland for more than 10 years. While the Trump administration has been adamant that he is a dangerous gang member, Abrego Garcia has no known gang-related convictions, and his legal team said the claims aren't true.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump must bring Abrego Garcia home, and correct its error. However, the Trump administration and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele have refused to do so.