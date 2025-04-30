The View's Joy Behar Finds 'Pity' for Trump as President Looked 'Over His Head' and 'Couldn't Answer Simple Questions' in Disastrous ABC News Interview
You know something isn't right in the world when Joy Behar feels sorry for President Trump.
But that's exactly what happened, RadarOnline.com can confirm, on a fiery episode of The View on Wednesday.
The latest breakdown came a day after ABC News Correspondent Terry Moran sat down with the president to reflect on his first 100 days in office.
Their discussion turned heated when Moran asked Trump about accusations an "MS-13" tattoo had been photoshopped across the knuckles of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a migrant deported to an El Salvador prison in what the administration has since admitted was an error.
Abrego Garcia is an illegal migrant who had been residing in Maryland for more than 10 years. While the Trump administration has been adamant that he is a dangerous gang member, Abrego Garcia has no known gang-related convictions, and his legal team said the claims aren't true.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump must bring Abrego Garcia home, and correct its error. However, the Trump administration and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele have refused to do so.
Still, Trump seemed to trip over his own words when Moran asked about the fake image – and instead of giving an answer took a personal shot at the journalist.
"That was Photoshopped? Terry you can't do that," Trump scolded.
He continued: "Hey, they’re giving you the big break of a lifetime. You’re doing the interview.
"I picked you because—frankly I never heard of you, but that’s OK. I picked you, but you’re not being very nice."
On Wednesday's episode of The View, it was Behar's turn to not be nice.
Addressing the behavior, she sarcastically said: "He doesn’t even recognize his own fake images at this point!
"But here’s what I say, I watched the whole thing, and I’m really starting to feel sorry for him. He's over his head. The simplest questions he cannot answer.
Behar did give Trump a bit of credit on his immigration moves, admitting the new rules and laws are "maybe where he’s been somewhat successful."
Then she defended her ABC colleague.
"And then he turns on Terry Moran when he asks, 'How dare you ask me a question I can’t answer?' I mean, the guy is over his head, and he knows it. I feel bad for him now — or, as he would say, badly."
It's no secret the ladies of The View are anti-MAGA and often take the opportunity to dunk on Trump in the months leading up to and after the most recent election.
The day after Trump was declared victorious over Democratic challenger Kamala Harris, co-host Whoopi Goldberg made it clear she wasn't intending on changing her perspective of Trump, regardless of the results.
She told her co-hosts and viewers: "He's now the president. I'm still not going to say his name. That's not going to change."
Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin added she was "profoundly disturbed" by the results, while placing blame on "uneducated white women" for his re-election.