Donald Trump Ridiculed for Sharing 'Doctored' Photo of Man Who Was Wrongly Deported to El Salvador

On Friday night's edition of CNN's The Source, Collins interviewed Abrego Garcia's attorney, Rina Gandhi, and asked for her reaction to Trump's post.

The network's anchor said: "I want to show you something that the President posted tonight. It's a photo of what he says is your client's left hand. You can see his knuckles there. And the President is showing these tattoos that the White House alleges reveal that he's a member of MS-13.

"I should note, the photo has been doctored."

Collins then pointed out how on top of his knuckles which says "MS-13" isn't actually part of Abrego Garcia's tattoos. She asked the lawyer: "That's what they're saying the tattoos portray. What is your reaction to this photo?"

Gandhi answered: "My reaction is, this is just a continuation of the distraction."