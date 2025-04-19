Donald Trump Ridiculed for Sharing 'Doctored' Photo of Man Who Was Wrongly Deported to El Salvador
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins has called out Donald Trump for sharing a "doctored" photo of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's hand tattoos in an attempt to "prove" he is a "gang member".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president posted an image on Truth Social on Friday, April 18, claiming to show Abrego Garcia's left-hand tattoos, including a marijuana leaf, smiley face, cross, skull, secretly spell out "MS-13", which was then printed across the knuckles in the image.
On Friday night's edition of CNN's The Source, Collins interviewed Abrego Garcia's attorney, Rina Gandhi, and asked for her reaction to Trump's post.
The network's anchor said: "I want to show you something that the President posted tonight. It's a photo of what he says is your client's left hand. You can see his knuckles there. And the President is showing these tattoos that the White House alleges reveal that he's a member of MS-13.
"I should note, the photo has been doctored."
Collins then pointed out how on top of his knuckles which says "MS-13" isn't actually part of Abrego Garcia's tattoos. She asked the lawyer: "That's what they're saying the tattoos portray. What is your reaction to this photo?"
Gandhi answered: "My reaction is, this is just a continuation of the distraction."
Abrego Garcia's attorney went on a rant, calling out the president and his administration for their handling of the wrongful deportation of her client and the demonizing of his character in an attempt to justify their actions.
Gandhi told Collins: "This case is not about whether Mr. Abrego Garcia is good or bad, whether he is or isn't in MS-13, whether he should be able to remain for the rest of his life in the U.S. or not.
"This case is about the simple fact that he was removed without due process. And if it can happen to him, and the government pushes back at every turn, despite three different courts ordering them to return him, then who's next?"
Abrego Garcia was accidentally deported due to a "clerical error", and the Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to facilitate his safe return to the United States.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement on Wednesday and declared: "He is not coming back to our country. President Bukele said he was not sending him back. That's the end of the story."
Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-ML) traveled to the Central American country on Wednesday to advocate for Abrego Garcia's safe return to the United States.
After meeting with Abrego Garcia, Van Hollen took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said: "I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return."