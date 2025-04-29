WATCH: 'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Relentlessly BOOED Live On Air For Mocking Arnold Schwarzenegger's Affair With His Housekeeper Before Whoopi Goldberg Quickly Cuts To Commercial

The audiences laughter of approval was almost immediately shattered by Behar's follow-up quip: "I mean, if you get a guy like Arnold Schwarzenegger he’s going to leave you for the housekeeper anyway."

Behar was referring to the Terminator star's famous bodybuilding body – while also referencing his affair with his housekeeper, Mildred Baena, decades earlier.

Suddenly, the boos started raining down. After several uncomfortable seconds, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin kidded: "Too soon! It’s only been 30 years!"

Pleased with herself, Behar flashed a grin, before asking the audience an unassuming "What?"

Luckily for her, she had a few commiserators in the crowd who appeared to approve. Behar acknowledged them with a thumbs up, saying: "Thank you. My girls up there get it!"

All Whoopi Goldberg could do was shake her head and grimace, before throwing the show to commercial.