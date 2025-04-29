Your tip
Joy Behar

WATCH: 'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Relentlessly BOOED Live On Air For Mocking Arnold Schwarzenegger's Affair With His Housekeeper Before Whoopi Goldberg Quickly Cuts To Commercial

April 29 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Perhaps time doesn't heal all wounds, as Joy Behar felt the wrath of an angry audience on The View, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The host was booed loudly by the crowd after she made a joke at the expense of Arnold Schwarzenegger's infamous affair.

joy behar slams rashida tlaib anti semitic pro palestine propaganda
Source: ABC

Behar was booed loudly by the studio audience at 'The View.'

On Tuesday's show, the ladies of The View discussed what they prefer when it comes to a man's body type – a little pudge or completely shredded.

Behar opted for the first option, telling her co-hosts: "I like a chunky guy. I do. I like a pot."

The 82-year-old explained that there is too much pressure with a muscle man.

"You have to be perfect if they're perfect," she said, before joking: "I'm not perfect, and I'd like them to be legally blind, even. That helps."

Source: TheView/X
The audiences laughter of approval was almost immediately shattered by Behar's follow-up quip: "I mean, if you get a guy like Arnold Schwarzenegger he’s going to leave you for the housekeeper anyway."

Behar was referring to the Terminator star's famous bodybuilding body – while also referencing his affair with his housekeeper, Mildred Baena, decades earlier.

Suddenly, the boos started raining down. After several uncomfortable seconds, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin kidded: "Too soon! It’s only been 30 years!"

Pleased with herself, Behar flashed a grin, before asking the audience an unassuming "What?"

Luckily for her, she had a few commiserators in the crowd who appeared to approve. Behar acknowledged them with a thumbs up, saying: "Thank you. My girls up there get it!"

All Whoopi Goldberg could do was shake her head and grimace, before throwing the show to commercial.

arnold maria shriver pp
Source: Mega

Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver before the affair.

Regardless of the passage of time, the joke was likely still too soon for Schwarzenegger's ex-wife, Maria Shriver, who recently revealed in her new book of poetry, I Am Maria, the revelation left her devastated.

Shriver, 69, was married to the bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-governor for 25 years. The two had what was thought to be a magical marriage until the actor’s affair with his housekeeper.

Arnold and Mildred kept their relationship and secret son from his wife until 2011, when Shriver confronted Baena inside their home – where she admitted to sleeping with Schwarzenegger.

Shriver wrote of the admission: "It broke my heart, it broke my spirit, it broke what was left of me."

She continued: "I was consumed with grief and wracked with confusion, anger, fear, sadness, and anxiety. I was unsure now of who I was, where I belonged. Honestly, it was brutal, and I was terrified.

"As I sat on my hotel room floor in the dark, alone with tears streaming down my face, I thought to myself: Maria, this doesn’t have to be the end of you."

Shriver confessed she tracked down "various therapists, healers, shamans, and psychics" to help her recovery.

Schwarzenegger admitted his affair began in 1996, a year before son Joseph was born in October 1997.

In the 2023 Netflix docuseries Arnold, the former governor of California shared his side of the story, opening up about the moment he broke the news of his love child to Shriver.

Schwarzenegger said in the docuseries: "Maria and I went to counseling once a week. And in one of the sessions the counselor said, 'I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph.' And I was like – I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth."

