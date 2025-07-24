Ghislaine Maxwell 'Ready to Drop New Evidence' About Epstein in Prison Meeting With Feds — As Convicted Madam Doing All She Can to Be Set Free
More Jeffrey Epstein bombshells could be on the way, as the late sex predator's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been compiling new evidence not used in her trial to present during her meeting with federal officials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“She will be putting before that court material new evidence that was not available to the defense at her 2021 trial, which would have had a significant impact on its outcome,” her brother, Ian Maxwell, said on Wednesday, July 23.
Ghislaine is reportedly attempting to cut a deal with federal authorities. She met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Thursday, July 24. He called the sit-down session at her Tallahassee, Fla., prison "productive" afterward, noting that she did not invoke any type of privilege and answered all of his questions.
Hoping For a Pardon
Ghislaine is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Florida. She was convicted in December 2021 of five criminal counts, including sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.
The former socialite and convicted sex offender currently holds a position of power ahead of her August 11 deposition at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee. She was subpoenaed by members of the House Oversight Committee.
Ghislaine is one of the few people still alive who can provide new insight and information into her alleged procurement of minor girls for Epstein's pleasure. She also holds secrets about the inner workings of their operation and what rich and powerful clientele might have been involved.
Epstein was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in August 2019. His primary and most vocal accuser, Virginia Giuffre, died by suicide in April.
"She’s going to make a deal," attorney Alan Dershowitz, who previously represented Ghislaine, said. "That’s the way things are done. They make deals with the Mafia, so I’m certain they are going to try to make a deal with her."
"She knows everything, not just about the perpetrators but also the victims," the legal eagle added. "And she knows about the victims who became perpetrators."
Another legal expert claimed Ghislaine could be angling for, at best, a pardon from President Donald Trump, getting released from prison, or at the minimum, getting some time cut from her sentence in exchange for vital information about Epstein.
Trump has previously said there was no way he would ever give her a pardon.
'The Mastermind'
Giuffre said in a 2020 interview that while Epstein was"a sick pedophile," it was Ghislaine who "was the mastermind" behind finding young victims for him. She also raised the possibility that Ghislaine might have videotapes of "very well-known" government officials, politicians, and even royals. “If she squeals on some of the people that she has videos on, they won’t be happy,” Giuffre declared.
Ghislaine never testified in her own trial and held on to the secrets she shared with Epstein. She incorrectly gambled that prosecution hadn't proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Now, Ghislaine could be a treasure trove of new information for the feds, after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi created a firestorm by claiming no Epstein "client list" existed. She failed to release files on the probe, despite saying in February that she had them on her desk.
Epstein 'Hoax'
When part of Trump's base became enraged over the perceived lack of transparency after he campaigned on promising to release the Epstein files, the president tried to downplay the Justice Department's decision.
"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'b--------,' hook, line, and sinker," he wrote about congressional Democrats via social media on July 16.
Trump later told reporters, "It was a hoax. It's all been a big hoax. It's perpetrated by the Democrats and some stupid Republicans, and foolish Republicans fall into the net. And so they try and do the Democrats work. The Democrats are good for nothing other than these hoaxes," about the Epstein files.
Defamation Suit
Trump has since sued The Wall Street Journal for defamation over a story claiming he wrote a bawdy letter for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003, which Ghislaine allegedly compiled in a leather-bound book with similar notes from other friends of the financier.
The president called the story "fake" and is seeking $10 billion in damages from the publication and it's owner, Rupert Murdoch.
The paper later reported that Bondi told Trump that his name appeared "multiple times" in the Epstein files.
While Trump and Epstein were photographed socializing in their younger days, the president and many other cut ties with the businessman after his 2006 arrest in Florida on multiple counts of unlawful sex with a minor. He pleaded guilty in June 2008 to charges of soliciting prostitution, including from a minor, and served less than a year in jail.