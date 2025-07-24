Ghislaine Maxwell 'Ready to Drop New Evidence' About Epstein in Prison Meeting With Feds — As Convicted Madam Doing All She Can to Be Set Free

Ghislaine is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Florida. She was convicted in December 2021 of five criminal counts, including sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

The former socialite and convicted sex offender currently holds a position of power ahead of her August 11 deposition at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee. She was subpoenaed by members of the House Oversight Committee.

Ghislaine is one of the few people still alive who can provide new insight and information into her alleged procurement of minor girls for Epstein's pleasure. She also holds secrets about the inner workings of their operation and what rich and powerful clientele might have been involved.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in August 2019. His primary and most vocal accuser, Virginia Giuffre, died by suicide in April.

"She’s going to make a deal," attorney Alan Dershowitz, who previously represented Ghislaine, said. "That’s the way things are done. They make deals with the Mafia, so I’m certain they are going to try to make a deal with her."

"She knows everything, not just about the perpetrators but also the victims," the legal eagle added. "And she knows about the victims who became perpetrators."

Another legal expert claimed Ghislaine could be angling for, at best, a pardon from President Donald Trump, getting released from prison, or at the minimum, getting some time cut from her sentence in exchange for vital information about Epstein.

Trump has previously said there was no way he would ever give her a pardon.