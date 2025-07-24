EXCLUSIVE: The Three Huge 'Revolutions' Prince William is Set to Make When he Takes Crown from King Charles
Prince William is already shaping his future reign and has a "three-point blueprint" ready to go when his ailing father, King Charles, dies and he takes the crown.
Insiders tell RadarOnline.com the 43-year-old heir is preparing to bring a radical new vision to the monarchy, one that could depart dramatically from Charles’ more traditional approach.
Big Changes On The Way?
According to senior palace sources, William's reign will be defined by a trio of "core shifts."
The first will be a hands-on focus on measurable impact rather than ceremonial engagements, the second a reintegration of extended royal family members into public duties, and the third a dramatic departure in tone and accessibility from the institution’s historic reserve.
These proposed changes are already being mapped out behind the scenes, with senior aides reportedly briefing confidants on what one described as a “pragmatic but revolutionary” new model of kingship.
The Prince of Wales is said to be frustrated with what he sees as the monarchy’s performative engagements.
One source said: "He’s not interested in endless ribbon-cutting. When he visits a project, he wants to walk away knowing something tangible happened, funding delivered, lives improved. That's what motivates him now."
Kate Mansey, royal editor at The Times, confirmed William’s ambitions go beyond traditional patronage.
"He wants to come away and think, 'I’ve made a difference there,' rather than just showing up and shaking some hands," she said on The Royal Beat podcast.
Former Conservative party leader William Hague, 64, who works with William on the Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife initiative, echoed that view. "He’s not one for long meetings or going around the same thing again. I've often heard him say, 'There’s been too much talk about that. We need to see some action,'" Hague said.
While William supports the idea of a streamlined royal family, he is expected to soften the edges of his father’s famously slimmed-down monarchy.
Sources say he believes sidelining hard-working royals like Princess Beatrice, 35, Princess Eugenie, 34, and Zara Tindall, 43, is a missed opportunity.
"William has noticed how engaged and loyal his cousins are," said one former aide. "He's open to the idea of expanding their public roles, especially in areas like youth, health, and sports."
Royal commentator Richard Eden added: "Although Prince William still believes in a 'slimmed-down monarchy,' he is increasingly aware of the hard work of his extended family."
The stylistic shift could also be stark. William, often seen in jeans and trainers, has become known for his informality and directness with the public.
Jennie Bond, former BBC royal correspondent, said: "His informal, approachable way of going about his work is resonating with the public. Even the way he talks is different from previous generations. He'll pose for selfies – he’ll even work the camera for them if they get flustered."
While no date has been set for the transition, insiders say planning for William’s future reign has accelerated in recent months. One former courtier noted: "He’s not waiting to wear the crown to start changing things. The blueprint is already there."