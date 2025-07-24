EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Hulk Hogan Eerie Crime Scene Snaps Revealed — After Former WWE Star Suffered Cardiac Arrest and Died at 71 Following Health Concerns

Following a 911 call, police told RadarOnline.com in a statement: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach.

"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

In exclusive snaps, yellow caution tape surrounds the wrestling icon's home, as police blocked off curious fans from getting too close to Hogan's residence.

Just days before his tragic death, one of his oldest and best friends from early in his wrestling days, Jimmy "The Mouth of the South" Hart, suggested Hogan was out at Karaoke with him and his friends and family, claiming he was in good health.