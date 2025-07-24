EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Hulk Hogan Eerie Crime Scene Snaps Revealed — After Former WWE Star Suffered Cardiac Arrest and Died at 71 Following Health Concerns
Hulk Hogan has rocked the news landscape after he suffered cardiac arrest at his Florida mansion and died at the age of 71.
And RadarOnline.com can now reveal the eerie crime scene photos after the WWE legend lost his life.
A Devastating Scene
Following a 911 call, police told RadarOnline.com in a statement: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach.
"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."
In exclusive snaps, yellow caution tape surrounds the wrestling icon's home, as police blocked off curious fans from getting too close to Hogan's residence.
Just days before his tragic death, one of his oldest and best friends from early in his wrestling days, Jimmy "The Mouth of the South" Hart, suggested Hogan was out at Karaoke with him and his friends and family, claiming he was in good health.
Hogan's health, however, had come into question months before his death. In May, he reportedly had neck surgery to help him "feel a little better."
A representative for Hogan at the time confirmed the surgery, which he described as a "little fusion procedure." The surgery was successful and had a "quick turnaround" as Hogan had reportedly already returned to work.
The procedure came after the ex-athlete's strange TV appearance on Fox & Friends to promote his new wrestling league, Real American Freestyle, which raised eyebrows and had fans questioning his well-being.
Wearing a shirt that read "America First, Beer Second," Hogan promised his new league would bring back "real, unscripted freestyle wrestling," but fans couldn't get past his new look.
Hogan, usually tanned, looked pale, weathered, and "dirty," and sported an unusually dark goatee.
The retired wrestler, who began his career in 1977 but gained global recognition when he signed with the World Wrestling Federation, now known as the WWE, in 1983, was open about how much of a beating his body took over the years; so much so he went under the knife several times to repair his broken body.
Hogan's Pain And Addiction
All of the procedures led to an addiction to pain pills, according to Hogan.
"I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure 25 procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements, and abdominal and shoulder surgeries," he had previously said.
He continued: "There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, when I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function. I needed pain meds at that stage, that’s for sure.
"But once things started to wind down, they continued giving me the same meds."
The Hall of Famer admitted he had to hit rock bottom to find his way back up and shake off his addiction for good.
"It got to a point where I’d recovered from the tenth back surgery and the pharmacy would call me and say, 'Your prescription’s ready,' and like a dog chasing a bone, I'd go pick it up," Hogan, real name Terry Gene Bollea, recalled.
"Then, finally, I just looked at myself, and I said, 'I'm not in pain. I don't need this.'"