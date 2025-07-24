Hulk Hogan's Heartbreaking Final Days: WWE Legend Underwent Major Neck Surgery and Suffered Through Painful Family Rift Before His Death At 71

Hulk Hogan's final days were marked by excruciating pain and family heartbreak amid trying to shoot down rumors that he was on his "deathbed," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The legendary former WWE star died at a hospital after paramedics were called to his home in Clearwater, Florida, about a cardiac arrest on Thursday, July 24, the Clearwater Police Department told RadarOnline.com

He was "treated by Clearwater Fire and Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

In June, Hogan told fans, "I might be beat up, but I ain't done yet," after a source claimed his deathbed denial was "all a front... he's on his last legs."