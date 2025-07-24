WATCH: Hulk Hogan Fights For His Life Until the End as EMT Performs Chest Compressions on WWE Icon in Devastating Video Before Tragic Death at 71
Harrowing footage has captured how medics desperately tried to save Hulk Hogan's life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A video taken outside the WWE icon's Clearwater, Florida, home on Thursday, July 24, has gone viral online, showing a group of paramedics transporting the wrestler to an ambulance.
Hogan died aged 71 at a local hospital after reportedly suffering a "cardiac arrest."
EMT Respond to 'Cardiac Arrest' Event
The TikTok video was captioned: "Hulk being removed from his home this morning. Something isn't right."
In the video, a large group of first responders were seen crowded around a stretcher carrying Hogan as medics frantically performed chest compressions.
Clearwater Police told RadarOnline.com: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach.
"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."
Health Concerns
As RadarOnline.com reported, first responders were dispatched to Hogan's home on Thursday morning following a 911 call reporting a "cardiac arrest."
Mere weeks ago, Hogan's third wife, Sky Daily, dismissed rumors the legendary 80s wrestler was in a coma and said his heart was "strong."
Hogan sparked health concerns in early May following a Fox & Friends appearance. It was later revealed he underwent neck surgery on May 14th to help him "feel a little better."
A representative for Hogan described the surgery as a "little fusion procedure" and reassured fans there was no cause for concern.
Hogan Opens Up on Medical History
Hogan was no stranger to medical procedures after years spent in the wrestling ring.
During an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive show, Hogan revealed he underwent 25 surgeries in a span of 10 years from 2014 to 2024.
He said: "I've had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders – everything."
The 12-time World Champion further confessed he developed a pain pill addiction to cope with his agonizing injuries.
Pain Pill Addiction
He said in a previous interview: "I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure 25 procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements, and abdominal and shoulder surgeries.
"There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, when I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function. I needed pain meds at that stage, that’s for sure.
"But once things started to wind down, they continued giving me the same meds."
Hogan admitted he had to hit rock bottom before coming to terms with his addiction.
The Hogan Knows Best star explained: "It got to a point where I’d recovered from the tenth back surgery, and the pharmacy would call me and say, 'Your prescription’s ready,' and like a dog chasing a bone, I'd go pick it up.
"Then, finally, I just looked at myself, and I said, 'I'm not in pain. I don't need this.'"
Hogan is survived by his wife Sky and his two adult children Brooke and Nick, whom he shares with first wife Linda.
Contributing reporting by Nate Grant.