WATCH: Hulk Hogan Fights For His Life Until the End as EMT Performs Chest Compressions on WWE Icon in Devastating Video Before Tragic Death at 71

The TikTok video was captioned: "Hulk being removed from his home this morning. Something isn't right."

In the video, a large group of first responders were seen crowded around a stretcher carrying Hogan as medics frantically performed chest compressions.

Clearwater Police told RadarOnline.com: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach.

"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."