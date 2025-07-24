EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Drug Nightmare — WWE Icon 'Hit Pain Pills Hard' After More Than 20 Procedures As He's Pronounced Dead Following Brutal Career

"I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure 25 procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements, and abdominal and shoulder surgeries," Hogan previously said.

He continued: "There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, when I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function. I needed pain meds at that stage, that’s for sure.

"But once things started to wind down, they continued giving me the same meds."

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted he had to hit rock bottom to find his way back up.