EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Drug Nightmare — WWE Icon 'Hit Pain Pills Hard' After More Than 20 Procedures As He's Pronounced Dead Following Brutal Career
Hulk Hogan was open about his addiction to pain pills following his lengthy physical career, as he admitted years of taking hits in the ring led to his reliance on drugs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The wrestling legend's confession has resurfaced following his tragic death.
Hogan's Pills Chaos
"I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure 25 procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements, and abdominal and shoulder surgeries," Hogan previously said.
He continued: "There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, when I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function. I needed pain meds at that stage, that’s for sure.
"But once things started to wind down, they continued giving me the same meds."
The WWE Hall of Famer admitted he had to hit rock bottom to find his way back up.
"It got to a point where I’d recovered from the tenth back surgery and the pharmacy would call me and say, 'Your prescription’s ready,' and like a dog chasing a bone, I'd go pick it up," Hogan, real name Terry Gene Bollea, recalled.
He added: "Then, finally, I just looked at myself, and I said, 'I'm not in pain. I don't need this.'"
Police told RadarOnline.com in a statement: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach.
"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Hogan was 71.
Was Hogan Okay?
In May, Hogan reportedly had neck surgery to help him "feel a little better," amid concerns his health was faltering.
A representative for Hogan at the time confirmed the surgery, which he described as a "little fusion procedure." The surgery was successful and had a "quick turnaround" as Hogan had reportedly already returned to work.
The procedure came after the Rocky III star's odd TV appearance on Fox & Friends to promote his new wrestling league, Real American Freestyle, which raised eyebrows and had fans questioning his well-being.
Wearing a shirt that read "America First, Beer Second," Hogan promised his new league would bring back "real, unscripted freestyle wrestling," but fans couldn't get past his new look.
Hogan, usually tanned, looked pale, weathered, and "dirty," and sported an unusually dark goatee.
At the time, one fan asked for someone on the wrestler's team to "tell Hulk Hogan his face is dirty, clean that soot off," as another branded him "Hobo Hogan."
Hogan's personal life also appeared to be in shambles before his death, as his ex-wife, Linda, accused him of being a "complete liar" and a "sex addict."
She claimed she had given her ex-husband "more opportunities to come back and make us a family," although he's already married to his third wife, Sky Daily.
Linda further claimed Hogan was responsible for putting their family "in the worst mess," as the couple's daughter, Brooke, 36, had disowned her parents.
"It's been 15, however long years since I left Hulk Hogan, and my family is the worst mess," she ranted on Instagram. "Brooke doesn't talk to us. She had twins, she got married, and she didn't tell us."
However, despite her mom's claims the family drama is all her ex-husband's fault, Brooke said her dad isn't solely to blame.