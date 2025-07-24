Anne Burrell's Death Ruled a Suicide: 'Worst Cooks' Chef's Shocking Passing Finally Gets Official Answer Following Weeks of Theories
Anne Burrell's shocking death has been ruled a suicide.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Food Network icon was discovered dead on the shower floor back in June 2025, surrounded by pills.
The Tragic Cause
Five weeks after Burrell's passing shocked her loyal fans, her cause of death was ruled a suicide.
According to reports, her cause of death is specified as "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine," and was determined by the New York City medical examiner's office.
The Heartbreaking Day
Before family members announced Burrell's death, audio from a frantic 911 call claimed the beloved chef went into "cardiac arrest" at her Brooklyn home on the morning of Tuesday, June 17.
A New York City Fire Department rep reportedly said Burrell was "DOA (dead on arrival)" when responders arrived.
The Food Network star was reportedly found by her husband on her shower floor with a bunch of pills nearby.
Following her death, her close pals started to pay tribute to the beloved host – which one friend saying Burrell was "doing well and was finding some happiness."
After describing their friendship and admitting the two drifted over the years, Burrell's pal Duff Goldman concluded his sincere message with: "Anne, wherever you are, I hope they have slow-moving rivers because when I get there, we’ll get a couple of rods, a pint of chicken livers, and a sixer and I'll teach you how to catch and cook the best catfish you ever had.
"Rest up, chef."
The Family Statement
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 55-year-old's family confirmed her death in an emotional statement.
Her family said: "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend – her smile lit up every room she entered.
"Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."
As seen in her final Instagram post before her shocking death, Burrell was all smiles with social media personality the Green Lady of Brooklyn.
She captioned the Instagram selfie: "I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I’m not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!"
The beloved Food Network star's final season of her hit show Worst Cooks in America has been given a release date.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed the network plans to air the first episode of Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible on July 28, a little over a month after the chef's death.
The upcoming season of the show is expected to honor Burrell, who served as a mentor on the hit series since its debut in 2010.