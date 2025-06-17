Food Network Star Anne Burrell Dead at 55 — Family Says Chef's 'Smile Lit Up Every Room She Entered' in Emotional Statement

Burrell died aged 55 at her Brooklyn, New York, home on Tuesday, June 17. A cause of death has not been released at this time.

Beloved chef and Food Network star Anne Burrell has passed away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The chef's family reportedly confirmed her death in a statement, saying: "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered.

"Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.

"Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."