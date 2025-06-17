Food Network Star Anne Burrell Dead at 55 — Family Says Chef's 'Smile Lit Up Every Room She Entered' in Emotional Statement
Beloved chef and Food Network star Anne Burrell has passed away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Burrell died aged 55 at her Brooklyn, New York, home on Tuesday, June 17. A cause of death has not been released at this time.
Family Statement
The chef's family reportedly confirmed her death in a statement, saying: "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered.
"Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.
"Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."
Burrell's passion for cooking was said to be inspired by her mother and Julia Child.
After earning a Bachelor's degree in English and Communications in 1991, Burrell pivoted careers and enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America, where she graduated from in 1996.
She went on to complete apprenticeships at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners.
The chef remained in Italy for nine months honing her craft before moving back to her native New York, where she worked at several famed NYC restaurants, including chef Lidia Bastianich's Felidia and Savoy.
Following her stints at Felidia and Savoy, Burrell began teaching the next generation of chefs at the Institute of Culinary Education.
She was then tapped to be the chef at Italian Wine Merchants, a wine store founded by Bastianich's son and restauranteur Joseph Bastianich and Michelin star chef Mario Batali.
In 2005, Burrell was introduced to Food Network viewers when Batali asked her to serve as one of his sous chefs for the taping of pilot episode Iron Chef America.
Burrell quickly became a fan favorite and remained Batali's sous chef for the rest of the season.