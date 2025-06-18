Food Network Star's Heartbreaking Final Post Revealed After Her Death Aged 55 Sends Shockwave Through Family
Food Network star Anne Burrell lauded an iconic fellow New Yorker in her final social media post before her shocking death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the TV chef, who famously hosted Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and co-hosted Worst Cooks in America, passed away on Tuesday, June 17, at age 55.
Pronounced Dead At The Scene
Police officers responded to a call about "an unconscious and unresponsive 55-year-old female" at 7.50 a.m. EST, and once Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Burrell's family confirmed her unexpected passing in an emotional statement but did not reveal the cause of death.
Her body will be autopsied by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who will make the official determination about the cause of death.
Final Ever Post
Just four days before passing away at her New York home, Burrell published what would be her final post to her 673,000 Instagram followers.
The star uploaded a selfie with The Green Lady, an icon in Brooklyn known for having green hair and dressing all green, who she'd bumped into on the street.
Burrell beamed next to The Green Lady, whose real name is Elizabeth Eaton Rosenthal, as she documented the "lovely" encounter in the post's caption.
"I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!!" she began.
"I'm not going to lie, I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!!"
Burrell concluded the post with the hashtags #ilovewhatido and #luckygirl.
Family And Husband Left Devastated
Her family paid tribute to the star in their heartfelt statement.
It read: "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend – her smile lit up every room she entered.
"Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.
"Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."
She is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she wed in October 2021 in an autumn-themed ceremony and reception in her hometown of Cazenovia, New York.
Heartbroken fans have already flooded the comments on Burrell's most recent Instagram post.
"This can't be true. Chef Anne, you were vivacious, hilarious, full of life, and reminded me of my Mom. I'm so, so sorry. Rest with the Angels in Heaven and cook up a storm for us," one wrote.
"Prayers for your family. This feels so unexpected.
"You were always one of our all-time favorite chefs and seemed like a great person! I'm sure you'll be missed by many!" another commented.
Gigi's Tribute
Gigi Hadid, who famously appeared on the cooking competition series Beat Bobby Flay with Burrell, led the celebrities expressing their heartbreak over Burrell's death.
"I am heartbroken to hear of the loss of the Great Anne Burrell," the supermodel, 30, began in an Instagram Story post.
She included a photo of herself and Burrell from their time filming Beat Bobby Flay back in 2023.
"As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true. Beat Bobby. Hang. Eat," she recalled.
"I wish we could have done it again. She was awesome. Rest in Peace, Legend."