Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity deaths

Food Network Star's Heartbreaking Final Post Revealed After Her Death Aged 55 Sends Shockwave Through Family

Photo of Anne Burrell
Source: MEGA

Tragic TV chef Anne Burrell's passing shocked fans as her final social media message, posted just four days before her death, is revealed.

June 18 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Food Network star Anne Burrell lauded an iconic fellow New Yorker in her final social media post before her shocking death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the TV chef, who famously hosted Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and co-hosted Worst Cooks in America, passed away on Tuesday, June 17, at age 55.

Article continues below advertisement

Pronounced Dead At The Scene

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The TV chef was pronounced dead inside her New York apartment on Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement

Police officers responded to a call about "an unconscious and unresponsive 55-year-old female" at 7.50 a.m. EST, and once Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burrell's family confirmed her unexpected passing in an emotional statement but did not reveal the cause of death.

Her body will be autopsied by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who will make the official determination about the cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

Final Ever Post

Embedded Image
Source: @chefanneburrell;Instagram

Burrell lauded iconic Brooklyn resident 'The Green Lady ' in her last ever social media post.

Article continues below advertisement

Just four days before passing away at her New York home, Burrell published what would be her final post to her 673,000 Instagram followers.

The star uploaded a selfie with The Green Lady, an icon in Brooklyn known for having green hair and dressing all green, who she'd bumped into on the street.

Burrell beamed next to The Green Lady, whose real name is Elizabeth Eaton Rosenthal, as she documented the "lovely" encounter in the post's caption.

"I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!!" she began.

"I'm not going to lie, I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!!"

Burrell concluded the post with the hashtags #ilovewhatido and #luckygirl.

Article continues below advertisement

Family And Husband Left Devastated

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Burrell is survived by husband Stuart Claxton, whom she wed in October 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Her family paid tribute to the star in their heartfelt statement.

It read: "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend – her smile lit up every room she entered.

"Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.

"Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

She is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she wed in October 2021 in an autumn-themed ceremony and reception in her hometown of Cazenovia, New York.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Burrell's 'smile lit up every room she entered,' said her family in an emotional statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Heartbroken fans have already flooded the comments on Burrell's most recent Instagram post.

"This can't be true. Chef Anne, you were vivacious, hilarious, full of life, and reminded me of my Mom. I'm so, so sorry. Rest with the Angels in Heaven and cook up a storm for us," one wrote.

"Prayers for your family. This feels so unexpected.

"You were always one of our all-time favorite chefs and seemed like a great person! I'm sure you'll be missed by many!" another commented.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split photo of Jennifer Abbott and Rolex Watch

Film Director Stabbed To Death Over 'Diamond Rolex Watch' — Neighbors Discovered Her Wrapped In A Blanket With Tape Over Mouth After Being 'Targeted'

Split photo of John O'Keefe, Karen Read

Karen Read Found Not Guilty in Shock Verdict as She Breaks Down in Tears After She Was Accused Of Murdering Cop Boyfriend John O'Keefe

Article continues below advertisement

Gigi's Tribute

Embedded Image
Source: @gigihadid;Instagram

Gigi Hadid appeared on the cooking competition series 'Beat Bobby Flay' with Burrell.

Gigi Hadid, who famously appeared on the cooking competition series Beat Bobby Flay with Burrell, led the celebrities expressing their heartbreak over Burrell's death.

"I am heartbroken to hear of the loss of the Great Anne Burrell," the supermodel, 30, began in an Instagram Story post.

She included a photo of herself and Burrell from their time filming Beat Bobby Flay back in 2023.

"As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true. Beat Bobby. Hang. Eat," she recalled.

"I wish we could have done it again. She was awesome. Rest in Peace, Legend."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.