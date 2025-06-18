Anne Burrell Death Update: 911 Caller Claims Food Network Star 'Went Into Cardiac Arrest' Before She Was Found Unresponsive at Home
Food Network star Anne Burrell is believed to have suffered a cardiac event before her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Audio from a frantic 911 call claimed the beloved chef went into "cardiac arrest" at her Brooklyn home on the morning of Tuesday, July 17.
A New York City Fire Department rep reportedly said Burrell was "DOA (dead on arrival)" when first responders arrived at the scene.
Ongoing Investigation
An official cause of death has not been released, and an investigation is still ongoing.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 55-year-old's family confirmed her death in a statement.
Her family said: "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend – her smile lit up every room she entered.
"Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."
Stunned Culinary Community
News of Burrell's death stunned fans, many of whom expressed their shock and confusion online, while also sending condolences to her loved ones.
Food Network posted a tribute to Burrell on Instagram, writing in the caption: "We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent, teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.
"Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends, and fans during this time of tremendous loss."
One fan responded to the post: "In shock. Praying for her family & friends. What happened?"
Another follower said: "I know everyone feels like they just lost a relative. Anne was deeply loved by us all!"
Fellow Food Network host Carson Kressley added: "So sad and shocked to hear this news. We had just chatted on Friday. Godspeed, my dear friend. I love you."
Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmerman wrote: "Horrific and senseless tragedy. Nothing but love."
She 'Was in Great Spirits'
In her final Instagram post, shared five days before her death, Burrell appeared to be thriving.
She shared a selfie with social media personality the Green Lady of Brooklyn and captioned the post: "I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I’m not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!"
A source reportedly shared Burrell was in "great spirits" the night before she died. Burrell had taken up a new hobby, improv comedy, and performed a set at The Second City New York in Brooklyn.
The insider said: "Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy."
A second source, who was with Burrell at the show, said she "was in great spirits last night during and after the improv show. Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast."
The insider noted everyone has been "shocked and confused" by the news of her death, because Burrell appeared to be fine when she left the venue.