Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Food Network

Anne Burrell Death Update: 911 Caller Claims Food Network Star 'Went Into Cardiac Arrest' Before She Was Found Unresponsive at Home

Photo of Anne Burrell
Source: MEGA

A 911 caller claimed Anne Burrell 'went into cardiac arrest' before her death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 18 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Food Network star Anne Burrell is believed to have suffered a cardiac event before her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Audio from a frantic 911 call claimed the beloved chef went into "cardiac arrest" at her Brooklyn home on the morning of Tuesday, July 17.

A New York City Fire Department rep reportedly said Burrell was "DOA (dead on arrival)" when first responders arrived at the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Ongoing Investigation

anne burrell dead age
Source: MEGA

An official cause of death has not been released and an investigation is ongoing.

An official cause of death has not been released, and an investigation is still ongoing.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 55-year-old's family confirmed her death in a statement.

Her family said: "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend – her smile lit up every room she entered.

"Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Article continues below advertisement

Stunned Culinary Community

anne burrell dead age
Source: MEGA

Fans and fellow chefs expressed shock and grief over Burrell's passing online.

News of Burrell's death stunned fans, many of whom expressed their shock and confusion online, while also sending condolences to her loved ones.

Food Network posted a tribute to Burrell on Instagram, writing in the caption: "We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent, teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.

"Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends, and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

Article continues below advertisement

anne burrell dead age
Source: MEGA

Fans said they felt like they 'lost a relative.'

One fan responded to the post: "In shock. Praying for her family & friends. What happened?"

Another follower said: "I know everyone feels like they just lost a relative. Anne was deeply loved by us all!"

Fellow Food Network host Carson Kressley added: "So sad and shocked to hear this news. We had just chatted on Friday. Godspeed, my dear friend. I love you."

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmerman wrote: "Horrific and senseless tragedy. Nothing but love."

Article continues below advertisement

She 'Was in Great Spirits'

anne burrell dead age
Source: @CHEFANNEBURRELL/INSTAGRAM

Sources claimed Burrell seemed 'fine' and was in 'great spirits' the night before she died.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Marcella Hetfield

Can You Guess Who This Model Nepo Baby's World-Famous Rocker Dad Is? — See Her Strip to Bikini After He Declares Being Parent is 'Hard'

Photo of Jayne Mansfield

EXCLUSIVE: Nearly 60 Years After Fatal Crash That Wiped Out Blonde Bombshell Jayne Mansfield Her Daughter Reveals Secrets of The Icon Only She Knew

In her final Instagram post, shared five days before her death, Burrell appeared to be thriving.

She shared a selfie with social media personality the Green Lady of Brooklyn and captioned the post: "I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I’m not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!"

A source reportedly shared Burrell was in "great spirits" the night before she died. Burrell had taken up a new hobby, improv comedy, and performed a set at The Second City New York in Brooklyn.

The insider said: "Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

A second source, who was with Burrell at the show, said she "was in great spirits last night during and after the improv show. Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast."

The insider noted everyone has been "shocked and confused" by the news of her death, because Burrell appeared to be fine when she left the venue.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.