Anne Burrell Confessed She Had 'More to Do In My Life' in Hopeful Interview Before TV Chef's Mysterious Death at Age 55

Anne Burrell wanted to act and took a step away from her hosting duties before her death.

June 25 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Anne Burrell was one of the most notable faces on the Food Network, hosting the popular series Worst Cooks in America before taking a break to do more in her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tragically, the TV chef was not able to take the next steps in her life, as her family confirmed her death on June 17.

Burrell's Future Plans Revealed

burrell
Source: @chefanneburrell/instagram

Burrell was planning on doing 'more' with her life before being found dead.

Burrell hosted the series for 27 seasons before taking a break, as she explained her decision in a March interview on Tori Spelling's podcast misSpelling.

"I can cook, yes, I can do TV, but also, what else?" she told the actress at the time. "I’ve got more to do in my life, I feel like."

She continued: "Interestingly, I just started taking acting classes. I started yesterday, actually … It’s like an improv for actors’ class. I got there and it’s like eight people in the class. I’m the oldest one. Every other person has like, ‘Oh, I have a master’s in fine arts in theater.'"

burrell
Source: Food Network

The TV chef had taken a break from hosting 'Worst Cooks in America' to try her hand in acting.

The TV star touched on her new passion and told the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum: "I feel very excited about it,” she gushed. “I’ve got a few other things that I’m working on as well, which I’m not quite ready to share yet. Hopefully, exciting (are) things coming.”

Burrell also discussed her life with her husband, Stuart Claxton, and stepson Javier, as she gushed: "Kids were never on my radar, really. I love being an aunt. I have nieces and nephews. So I’m like, (being a stepmom) is the perfect amount of parenting for me."

Burrell eventually returned to Worst Cooks in America for season 29 with co-host Gabe Bertaccini, which will premiere on July 28, 2025, six weeks following her devastating death.

One Final Season

burrell
Source: @chefanneburrell/instagram

Burrell's husband, Stuart Claxton, is believed to have found her body inside their home.

"One thing that I have to say, the love, the authentic love that she had for the contestants, for the cooks, the love that she had to really teach them," Bertaccini said in an interview about his time with Burrell. "She was there to teach them how to cook; it wasn't just a show."

Bertaccini added that the show "was her baby. She wasn’t there for the paycheck."

Burrell was found dead in her Brooklyn home, after the New York City Police Department reportedly said officers from the 76th Precinct responded to "an unconscious and unresponsive 55-year-old female" at about 7:50 a.m. on June 17. However, EMS pronounced the unnamed female dead on the scene.

While a cause of death has yet to be determined, the Fire Department of New York said a cardiac arrest was reported at the chef's home. Other reports claimed Burrell had a bunch of pills nearby when her husband found her unresponsive on their shower floor.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and student, Anne Burrell," the Food Network stated on their Instagram as the news of the shocking death spread. "She will be missed and remembered as a vibrant part of our Second City New York Training Center community. Anne brought joy, boldness, and an unwavering 'yes, and' spirit.

"Her enthusiasm was contagious, her presence unforgettable. Our thoughts go out to Anne's family and loved ones."

anne burrell death everything to know
Source: MEGA

The 55-year-old was reportedly found dead near a bunch of pills.

Burrell appeared to be in "great spirits" at her second improv comedy show at The Second City New York hours before her death.

