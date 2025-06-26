Anne Burrell Confessed She Had 'More to Do In My Life' in Hopeful Interview Before TV Chef's Mysterious Death at Age 55

Burrell hosted the series for 27 seasons before taking a break, as she explained her decision in a March interview on Tori Spelling's podcast misSpelling.

"I can cook, yes, I can do TV, but also, what else?" she told the actress at the time. "I’ve got more to do in my life, I feel like."

She continued: "Interestingly, I just started taking acting classes. I started yesterday, actually … It’s like an improv for actors’ class. I got there and it’s like eight people in the class. I’m the oldest one. Every other person has like, ‘Oh, I have a master’s in fine arts in theater.'"