Hulk Hogan Dead at 71: Wrestling Legend Dies At Home Following 'Cardiac Arrest' — After He Sparked Major Health Concerns With Disturbing Public Appearances

Paramedics were reportedly dispatched to the WWE icon's Clearwater, Florida, home on Thursday, July 24, following a 911 call about a "cardiac arrest."

He was said to be placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance outside his home.

Hogan's death comes weeks after he sparked concern for his health following a Fox & Friends appearance in May to promote his new wrestling league, Real American Freestyle.

Worried fans commented on how "pale" and disheveled the wrestler looked.

Shortly after his TV appearance, Hogan announced he underwent neck surgery on May 14 to "feel a little better."

This is a developing story. More to come...