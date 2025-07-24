Ioan Gruffudd Brings Pregnant Wife Bianca Wallace to Face Off Against Ex Alice Evans in High Stakes Court Appearance — After 'Broke' Actress Demands More Money From Movie Star
Ioan Gruffudd smiled as he showed off his very pregnant new wife before meeting ex Alice Evans in court on Wednesday, July 23, and RadarOnline.com has the pictures.
The warring couple have been in a bitter back-and-forth as their highly publicized divorce gets nasty.
Gruffudd, 51, and Evans, 56, faced off in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday for what was supposed to be a hearing over Evans demands for more money from her ex to help support her and their two daughters.
The Fantastic Four star already shells out $4,500, but Evans has contested she needs more to live in pricey California.
However, after a 90-minute conference between the judge and their lawyers, the matter was ultimately delayed and will be revisited on August 12.
A date for the case to finally go to trial is expected to be set that day as well.
Father Knows Best
The former couple sat on opposite sides in the courtroom, and neither made eye contact with the other. Gruffudd's 32-year-old wife, Bianca Wallace, sat three rows behind him in court, and it was hard to miss how visibly pregnant she was.
Earlier this year, Gruffudd tied the knot with his new wife, which seemed to get under Evans' skin. It only got worse after the movie star announced he will be a dad again – on Father's Day, no less.
"Alice (is) absolutely fuming over this," a source close to Evans said at the time. "She’s made no secret of the fact she’s destitute looking after the two kids, so to have him rub how well he’s doing in her face is a real gut-punch.
"For Ioan to not only break the news like that, but do it on Father’s Day ... it’s yet another horribly upsetting saga for her to deal with."
Money Matters
In the build-up to the hearing, court documents filed by Evans claimed she was experiencing poverty and was so broke that she had to borrow money from friends and set up a GoFundMe account that raised $18,000 in donations.
She said that she and her girls, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11, were recently evicted from their L.A. home because she couldn't afford to pay the $6,500 per month rent.
But Elsbeth actor Gruffudd is fighting his ex's cash demands and, in his court filing, lashed out at Evans, saying that she "purposely got herself evicted…. intentionally ceased paying rent and instead took the children on a vacation trip to Europe."
Gruffudd also maintained that subpoenaed bank records show that Evans made more than $130,000 in 2024 and is expected to earn a similar amount this year, a claim that Evans called "false and misleading."
Heated Divorce
Evans and Gruffudd have been locked in a heated court battle since they split in 2021. The former couple finalized their divorce in July 2023 but have continued to duke it out in court.
Since their divorce, Gruffudd and Evans' breakdown has played out in the public eye, with the actor winning a restraining order against his ex-spouse following numerous social media posts she made about him, including a claim he told her "he would leave if I gained weight."
While the two kept their distance, Wednesday's meeting went much better than a session in September, which was ended abruptly when Evans was kicked out after violating court rules by taking cell-phone photos of an outraged Gruffudd.