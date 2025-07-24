Ioan Gruffudd Brings Pregnant Wife Bianca Wallace to Face Off Against Ex Alice Evans in High Stakes Court Appearance — After 'Broke' Actress Demands More Money From Movie Star

The former couple sat on opposite sides in the courtroom, and neither made eye contact with the other. Gruffudd's 32-year-old wife, Bianca Wallace, sat three rows behind him in court, and it was hard to miss how visibly pregnant she was.

Earlier this year, Gruffudd tied the knot with his new wife, which seemed to get under Evans' skin. It only got worse after the movie star announced he will be a dad again – on Father's Day, no less.

"Alice (is) ­absolutely fuming over this," a source close to Evans said at the time. "She’s made no secret of the fact she’s destitute looking after the two kids, so to have him rub how well he’s doing in her face is a real gut-punch.

"For Ioan to not only break the news like that, but do it on Father’s Day ... it’s yet another horribly upsetting saga for her to deal with."