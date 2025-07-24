EXCLUSIVE: How Tina Turner Went to Grave Riddled With Guilt Over Son’s Suicide — ‘I Should Have Known My Boy Was Going to Kill Himself’

Before she died, the diva said she only realized her eldest boy, Craig Raymond, Turner’s mood had darkened after he took his life — and admitted she was haunted by their final conversations.

Insiders tell us she also kept obsessively replaying his voicemails until her death, looking for clues into his state of mind.

Turner’s eldest son died on July 3, 2018, at the age of 59.

The estate agent was found dead at his home in Studio City, California, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Raymond was Turner’s son with saxophonist Raymond Hill, and was later adopted by Ike Turner.

A source told us: “Tina died obsessed with his death, and would constantly replay his last voicemails looking for a clue that may have led to her saving him.“Of course, there was nothing she could have done and it is just sad she went to her death with this regret.”