EXCLUSIVE: How Tina Turner Went to Grave Riddled With Guilt Over Son’s Suicide — ‘I Should Have Known My Boy Was Going to Kill Himself’
Tina Turner kept listening to poignant voicemails left by her tragic son — and died using them to look for clues about the depths of the deadly despair that led to his suicide.
Two years on from her passing aged 83 in May 2023, RadarOnline.com can reveal Turner went to her grave riddled with regrets over the passing of her boy.
Tina's Pain
Before she died, the diva said she only realized her eldest boy, Craig Raymond, Turner’s mood had darkened after he took his life — and admitted she was haunted by their final conversations.
Insiders tell us she also kept obsessively replaying his voicemails until her death, looking for clues into his state of mind.
Turner’s eldest son died on July 3, 2018, at the age of 59.
The estate agent was found dead at his home in Studio City, California, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Raymond was Turner’s son with saxophonist Raymond Hill, and was later adopted by Ike Turner.
A source told us: “Tina died obsessed with his death, and would constantly replay his last voicemails looking for a clue that may have led to her saving him.“Of course, there was nothing she could have done and it is just sad she went to her death with this regret.”
Turner — who died of natural causes after a long illness after long battles with high blood pressure, kidney disease and intestinal cancer — said in a documentary about her boy’s suicide before she passed away: “I still don’t know what took him to the edge, because I have no idea what pulled him down, except something that followed him with loneliness. I think it was something with being alone — he was an introverted person, he was very shy.
“But now when I listen back to our last conversations, I notice a change in his, ‘Hi dear’ — he used to call his mother ‘dear’.
“The last couple of times we talked the conversation was different.
“There was no, ‘Hi dear’, and he said, ‘I just want to hear your voice and that laugh of yours’.
“And I thought after, ‘He never used to say things like that – that laugh of yours?’”
Turner added in an interview for the BBC documentary on her life, Simply the Best: “Everything was going good for Craig, every time he called me.
“But I would say the last two times when he called me, you can the voice is down, as if he was relaxed at this new apartment.”
Turner scattered her son’s ashes after his suicide and said: “He’ll always be my baby.”
Holding a rose above the ocean, the singer was flanked by family members and close friends as she said her goodbyes.
She captioned an image of the harrowing moment on her Instagram page: “My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California.
“He was 59 when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.”
Turner gave birth to Craig when she was just 18-years-old – before her marriage to musician Ike Turner.
Raymond’s biological father played saxophone in Turner’s abusive husband Ike’s band, the Kings of Rhythm.
He was killed aged 62 by heart failure in 1996 and Turner was also left with son Ronnie, who she had while married to wife-beater Ike from 1962 to 1978.
Her other boy died aged 62, with a 2022 autopsy showing he was killed by complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease.
After Ike, Turner married again in 2013 to her longtime partner Erwin Bach.
He saved her life in 2016 when he donated a kidney after it was found only one of hers was functioning.