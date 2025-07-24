EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth’s Dying Wish Revealed — ‘Shut Down Palace Sex Ring Probes to Save the Monarchy!’

But creepy chauffeur Alwyn Stockdale escaped justice for his crimes when he died of natural causes in the hospital at age 81— days before he was to be charged with child abuse.

The case plunged then-Queen Elizabeth into panic about how the case would spark a Scotland Yard probe into a “VIP sex club” at the palace that would expose senior royals as molesters.

“There have been rumors for decades that senior royals were part of a pedophile ring operating inside Buckingham Palace,” a palace source told us.

“Over the years, figures such as Alwyn Stockdale have been exposed as abusers.

“But they are always conveniently portrayed as lone pedophiles.

“The truth is, there is no way these predators could have operated without the cooperation of more senior royals.

“The whole thing stinks, and the Stockdale case could have finally be the one that breaks the child sex ring open.

“If that happened, the British monarchy could be destroyed – and the Queen knew it.

“Her last order was for senior palace aides to pressure cops into shutting down any more probes, as she wanted to go to her grave thinking she had left a solid legacy for her son Charles before he was crowned King.”