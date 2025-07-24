EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth’s Dying Wish Revealed — ‘Shut Down Palace Sex Ring Probes to Save the Monarchy!’
Dying Queen Elizabeth used her last breaths to order aides to do “whatever it takes” to stop a palace pedophile ring from finally being exposed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the ailing ruler — feared to have been riddled with arthritis and Alzheimer’s before her death aged 96 on September , 2022 — issued the desperate directive after it was revealed her own driver was a pedophile who abused boys as young as 10 in his Buckingham Palace quarters.
Elizabeth's Panic
But creepy chauffeur Alwyn Stockdale escaped justice for his crimes when he died of natural causes in the hospital at age 81— days before he was to be charged with child abuse.
The case plunged then-Queen Elizabeth into panic about how the case would spark a Scotland Yard probe into a “VIP sex club” at the palace that would expose senior royals as molesters.
“There have been rumors for decades that senior royals were part of a pedophile ring operating inside Buckingham Palace,” a palace source told us.
“Over the years, figures such as Alwyn Stockdale have been exposed as abusers.
“But they are always conveniently portrayed as lone pedophiles.
“The truth is, there is no way these predators could have operated without the cooperation of more senior royals.
“The whole thing stinks, and the Stockdale case could have finally be the one that breaks the child sex ring open.
“If that happened, the British monarchy could be destroyed – and the Queen knew it.
“Her last order was for senior palace aides to pressure cops into shutting down any more probes, as she wanted to go to her grave thinking she had left a solid legacy for her son Charles before he was crowned King.”
Heartbreakingly for the abuse victims of the Queen’s former driver, it took 19 months for Met officers to trace him after a man in his 50s revealed the pervert assaulted him when he was 10.
It took so long for cops to track the retired chauffeur, as the victim gave police his nickname of "Olly."
Once cops spoke to the monster, he confessed to abusing the boy and another youngster aged under 14.
He was set to be charged with indecently assaulting one boy and three offenses of gross indecency relating to the second.
But Stockdale died of natural causes in 2018 before being notified of the pending prosecution.
Stockdale — who worked for the Queen from 1972 to 1992 — abused his victims in the 1970s while living in Royal Household quarters at Buckingham Palace Mews.
Another Sexual Predator
In 2008 Buckingham Palace butler Paul Kidd was exposed as a sexual predator who ran a pedophile ring while serving the Royal Family.
He groomed at least one of his teenage victims for sex by taking him for tea with the Queen Mother at Clarence House.
Our insider added: “Kidd was yet another of these supposed ‘lone pedophiles’ that have been named and shamed over the years.
“But he was just part of something far bigger and more sinister that reaches right to the top of British society.”
Our royal source added: “The Queen wanted to make sure any future investigation into a palace pedophile ring was shut down.
“She told senior staff to ensure nothing comes out except on lone figures such as Stockdale — and to do ‘whatever it takes’ to make sure nothing bigger never came out.”
But Scotland Yard was recently on the verge of launching a new probe into a child sex ring operating inside Buckingham Palace.
It came after a former close pal of King Charles’ was found guilty of raping a teen girl under the age of 15, along with a litany of other sex crimes.
Former British paratrooper and child rapist Wayne Domeney — jailed in March, 2018 for 17 years – considered Charles his “drinking buddy” and served with Prince Harry in Afghanistan, and sources said he was part of a palace pervert network.
But any secrets he held went with him to the grave as he died in prison in January 2025.Charles, 76, was infamously accused of covering up the homosexual rape by one of his staff of former Army corporal George Smith.And the king — said by Princess Diana to have “odd” sex habits — was shamefully linked to pedophile bishop Peter Ball.
He remained pals with the clergyman for 20 years, despite the bishop having been cautioned for gross indecency after admitting to molesting a young man.
Charles even sent Ball gifts and money — and rented him a home from his private estate — before he publicly admitted he “regretted” the friendship.