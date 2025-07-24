Inside Brutal Max-Security Prison Bryan Kohberger May Rot In Until He Dies — As Facility Is 'Littered With Feces' and 'Garbage Clogged in Vents'

The Idaho Maximum Security Institution, which opened in 1989 and houses notable prisoners including Chad Daybell, who was convicted in the 2019 killings of his first wife and two of his second wife's children, may be Kohberger's permanent residence, after he admitted to murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl.

The prison has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, as it has faced severe pushback from the National Alliance on Mental Illness for allegedly using the facility to house people with mental illnesses in need of mental health treatment. The alliance accused the prison of denying patients access to prison programs, which are typically offered to incarcerated individuals.

The prison has also faced criticism over its brutal treatment of inmates in solitary confinement, as well as for its poor conditions, which according to Idaho Statesman, led to a mass six-day hunger strike in 2024 in protest of its conditions.