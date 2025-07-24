Inside Brutal Max-Security Prison Bryan Kohberger May Rot In Until He Dies — As Facility Is 'Littered With Feces' and 'Garbage Clogged in Vents'
Bryan Kohberger is off to send the rest of his days behind bars for the slaying of four college students, and the prison he may be locked up in is said to be a hellhole, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As part of a plea deal, the "remorseless" killer will avoid the death penalty, but what awaits him may be far worse.
A Terrifying Existence
The Idaho Maximum Security Institution, which opened in 1989 and houses notable prisoners including Chad Daybell, who was convicted in the 2019 killings of his first wife and two of his second wife's children, may be Kohberger's permanent residence, after he admitted to murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl.
The prison has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, as it has faced severe pushback from the National Alliance on Mental Illness for allegedly using the facility to house people with mental illnesses in need of mental health treatment. The alliance accused the prison of denying patients access to prison programs, which are typically offered to incarcerated individuals.
The prison has also faced criticism over its brutal treatment of inmates in solitary confinement, as well as for its poor conditions, which according to Idaho Statesman, led to a mass six-day hunger strike in 2024 in protest of its conditions.
Despicable Conditions
The inmates who participated in the protest touched on numerous issues with the prison, which is surrounded by a double perimeter fence reinforced with razor wire, according to its website. They claimed there are delays in access to medical care, long bouts of isolation, and recreational "cages.
According to the publication, these "cages" were described as "large chain link-like metal boxes each man is placed into, littered with human urine and feces that have soaked into the concrete."
While inmates housed in the lower-security section of the prison have access to an open outdoor recreation area, the space isn't exactly top living, as it is alleged to be filled with trash and bodily fluids. Some inmates claimed the prison's HVAC system hasn't been cleaned in years, leading the vents to be filled with nothing but garbage, urine, and feces.
The prison has hit back against the allegations, claiming the "recreation enclosures" are regularly cleaned, and made clear inmates may requests the vents in their cells be cleaned if needed.
"Safety is our number one priority for everyone living and working in our facilities," the Idaho Department of Corrections said in a statement.
As for the controversy around prisoners in isolation, the department explained: "Long-term restrictive housing is not a disciplinary sanction, it is a housing assignment designed to manage specific behaviors."
On Wednesday, July 23, Kohberger, 30 was officially sentenced by Judge Steven Hippler and was given four life sentences – one for each victim.
Given his chance to speak, the cold killer uttered: "I respectfully decline."
'Pathetic Loser!'
However, his victims' family had plenty to say, as Randy Davis, the stepfather to Xana Kernodle, took the podium and told the convicted murderer to "go to hell."
Kaylee's younger sister, Aubrey, also went off: "You may have received A’s in High School and college, but you’re gonna be getting big D’s in prison."
"You’re a delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser who thought you were so much smarter than everybody else," Kaylee's older sister, Alivea, also added. "All of that effort just to seem important."
Before issuing his sentence, Judge Hippler also laid into Kohberger in an impactful message. "This unfathomable and senseless act of evil has caused immeasurable pain and loss. No parent should ever have to bury their child. This is the greatest tragedy that can be inflicted upon a person."
He continued: "In my view, it is time to end Mr. Kohberger's 15 minutes of fame.
"His actions have made him the worst of the worst. Even in pleading guilty, he has given nothing in the hinting of remorse or redemption. Nothing suggesting even a recognition or understanding, let alone regret for the pain he has caused."