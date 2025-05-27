Bryan Kohberger Hit With Accusation From Murder Expert His Fixation on Professor 'Drove Him to Kill'

Author Howard Blum suggested Washington State University graduate student Kohberger's alleged obsession with former professor Dr. Katherine Ramsland drove him to allegedly murder Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves , 21, at their off-campus home in the early morning hours on November 13, 2022.

An author and "murder expert" has made a stunning claim about the potential motive for University of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As her student, Kohberger reportedly read several of her books, including Inside the Minds of Serial Killers: Why They Kill and Confessions of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer.

At DeSales, he pursued the study of forensic psychology – and was taught by famed professor Ramsland, who specializes in the psychology of serial killers. Ramsland has authored dozens of books on the subject and has routinely been featured on true crime programs.

Before enrolling at Washington State University , Kohberger was working towards his Master of Arts in Criminal Justice at DeSales University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Blum alleged his "hypothesis" was "that Dr. Ramsland became the idealized object of Kohberger's respect and affection, which, in the uneven landscape of his mind, tipped into a toxic obsession."

The author suggested the alleged suspect's motive was born out of a desire "to prove that the pupil was ready to become the teacher. He was determined to demonstrate to the professor that he had learned all her lessons well.

"And while her academic journey into hell had been judicious – reaching out in letters and interviews to convicted killers – in this scenario he would charge full speed into the belly of the beast. Theoretically, he would kill and get away with it. He would prove how smart he was. He would show her how much he had learned."