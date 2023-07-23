Bryan Kohberger’s Former Student Says He Looked ‘Disheveled’ After Quadruple Idaho College Murder

Former students of Bryan Kohberger have come forward to discuss a confrontation they had with him weeks before he allegedly murdered four people, RadarOnline.com has learned.

One of the students told The King Road Killings podcast that after a midterm exam, students debated Kohberger about whether he was grading them too harshly.

The confrontation took place in late September or early October, during Kohberger's first semester as a Ph.D. student at Washington State University. As part of his funding package, he served as a teaching assistant in the school's criminology program.