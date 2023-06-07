Tragic Twist of Fate: Tina Turner Lost Her Voice and Could Barely 'Whisper' Her Final Goodbyes, She 'Was Always a Fighter'
Powerhouse singer Tina Turner was known for putting on an electric show during her glory days, but she sadly lost her voice and "could barely whisper" her final goodbyes before she died aged 83, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said the R&B icon had been struggling with a number of health issues that took a toll on her, including intestinal cancer, multiple strokes and kidney failure.
Turner had to relearn how to walk post-stroke and she underwent surgery to treat her cancer before receiving a life-saving organ from the love of her life — all of which were no easy feat for the Proud Mary hitmaker.
"It was a terrible, tragic irony that was lost on one," lamented a source about her strained vocals. As we previously reported, Turner passed away on May 24 in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.
"This woman, who became a historic figure because of her strong voice, was forced to rasp out a meager whisper in saying her final farewells," claimed the source. RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Turner for comment.
Aside from her health woes, Turner's last years were said to be her best years, as she and second husband Erwin Bach enjoyed a happy and harmonious relationship.
In 2017, Bach even donated his own kidney to the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, a loving and selfless deed that she never took for granted, or forgot.
"He was loyal, kind, and understanding — and determined to help me get through all this alive," she wrote in her 2018 memoir, My Love Story.
Bach had proven to be an unwavering support to his wife after her tumultuous marriage to ex Ike Turner. Ike died years before Tina in December 2017 from a cocaine overdose.
The What's Love Got to Do with It performer was no flash in the pan throughout her illustrious career, topping the charts with her hit tracks and legs worth a staggering $3.2 million. She also notably won 8 Grammy awards, plus starred in and produced a power ballad for 1985's Mad Max 3 among her many other accomplishments in Tinseltown.
"Tina was always a fighter," an insider shared. "Eventually, it was too much for her to take. But she never gave up the fight, not even in the end."