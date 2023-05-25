Tina Turner's Final Days Plagued With PTSD From Abusive Marriage to Ike Turner

In her final years, Tina Turner still suffered PTSD from the trauma she endured with her first husband Ike Turner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, at the age of 83, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll died at her home in Switzerland, where she lived as a Swiss citizen since 2013.

While Ike and Tina divorced in 1978, the legendary singer struggled with the lingering effects of domestic abuse until her death.