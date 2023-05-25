Tina Turner's Final Days Plagued With PTSD From Abusive Marriage to Ike Turner
In her final years, Tina Turner still suffered PTSD from the trauma she endured with her first husband Ike Turner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, at the age of 83, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll died at her home in Switzerland, where she lived as a Swiss citizen since 2013.
While Ike and Tina divorced in 1978, the legendary singer struggled with the lingering effects of domestic abuse until her death.
Two years before her passing, then-81-year-old Tina addressed the horrors she experienced while married to Ike.
Despite suffering from declining health after a stroke, a battle with cancer and kidney failure, Tina found the strength to open up about her infamous ex-husband in the HBO documentary, Tina.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"It wasn't a good life," Tina said of her marriage to Ike. "The good did not balance the bad."
The Proud Mary singer bluntly added, "I had an abusive life, there's no other way to tell the story!"
The trauma flashbacks inflicted from her marriage to Ike became so heavy, that Tina shockingly confessed she considered ending her life.
Although she never went through with it, Tina faced health woes that nearly brought her to the same fate.
In Switzerland, where Tina lived at the time with husband Erwin Bach, 65, medical assisted suicide was legal.
Tina explained what exactly drove her to consider the controversial end-of-life care plan after a series of scares.
"I was surviving, but not living," Tina admitted. "I began to think about death. If my kidneys were going and it was time for me to die, I could accept that."
Tina's widower, who donated a kidney to his bride in 2017, revealed that even in her eighties, Tina still experienced nightmares about Ike from abuse-fueled flashbacks.
"It's like when soldiers come back from war," Bach said of Tina's night terrors.
Tina told People in 2018 that her ex-husband, who denied abuse reports in earlier years, "wasn't someone you could forgive and allow him back in."
Ike subjected Tina to physical beatings and psychological torture until she filed for divorce in 1976. Ike died aged 76 in 2007 from an overdose.