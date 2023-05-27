Tina Turner 'Cried Every Night' Over the Deaths of Her Sons, 'Now All Three of Them Are Together' Says Daughter-in-Law

In her first interview since the I Don't Wanna Fight singer's death, Tina's daughter-in-law Afida opened up about Queen of Rock n Roll's health issues as well as the incredible heartbreak she suffered outliving half of her own children.

"She was ill for a long time, but she was extraordinarily strong too," Afida told the Daily Mail. "She was fighting for her life from 2017 until now. We knew how sick she was, but she was doing so well that this was not expected."

She also revealed that the family was in shock over Tina's passing, admitting that her strength and resilience made them all think she would live forever.