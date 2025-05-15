Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Sports News > Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan Undergoes Major Neck Surgery After Disturbing TV Appearance Left WWE Icon's Fans Begging For Answers

breaking news graphic for radar a

Hulk Hogan has undergone surgery following concern for his health.

Profile Image

May 15 2025, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has undergone a medical procure after his bizarre appearance on Fox News sparked concern for his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hogan reportedly had neck surgery on Wednesday, May 14, to help him "feel a little better."

Article continues below advertisement

READ MORE ON SPORTS
Split photo of Paul Levesque, Raw

WWE Bosses Send Fans Wild By 'Announcing' Ring Stars of Future And Trademarking Four New Wrestler Names Including 'Adrenaline Drip'

split photo of Shannon Sharpe and Gabriella Zuniga

EXCLUSIVE: OnlyFans Star Gabriella Zuniga Outrages Shannon Sharpe Fans By Sharing Raunchy New Set of Pictures Flaunting Luxury Lifestyle — After Launching $50M Lawsuit Against Former NFL Player

A representative for Hogan confirmed the surgery, which he described as a "little fusion procedure."

The surgery was apparently successful and had a "quick turnaround" as the 71-year-old has reportedly already returned to work.

This is a developing story. More to come...

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.