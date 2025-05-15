Hulk Hogan Undergoes Major Neck Surgery After Disturbing TV Appearance Left WWE Icon's Fans Begging For Answers
WWE legend Hulk Hogan has undergone a medical procure after his bizarre appearance on Fox News sparked concern for his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hogan reportedly had neck surgery on Wednesday, May 14, to help him "feel a little better."
A representative for Hogan confirmed the surgery, which he described as a "little fusion procedure."
The surgery was apparently successful and had a "quick turnaround" as the 71-year-old has reportedly already returned to work.
