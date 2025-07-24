'Sponsored By Brotherhood': Hulk Hogan Shared Eerie Post Just One Day Before WWE Icon 'Went Into Cardiac Arrest' And Died at 71
Hulk Hogan shared what would turn out to be his final Instagram post just one day ago, RadarOnline.com can report.
The wrestling legend died on Thursday, July 24, after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 71.
In true promotional fashion, Hogan's last post was a shout-out to his newly formed beer company, Real American Beer, which is celebrating its first year in business.
Hogan shared a photo of a custom-made beach towel featuring one of his classic poses from his peak Hulkamania days. A Real American Beer can was strategically placed on top of the towel to give the visual illusion he was holding it.
He captioned the photo: "Beach day sponsored by brotherhood."
In the comments section, fans poured out their condolences.
One person wrote: "Hulkamania is gonna run so wild in Heaven," while another echoed: "Hulkamania is never going to die. Thank you, Hulk Hogan."
A third shared: "RIP Legend! You will be truly missed. Thank you for all my childhood memories watching you in the 80s."
While one person connected: "There’s no way Hulk Hogan leaves right after Ozzy Osbourne. The end is nigh."
Health Rumors
As RadarOnline.com revealed, paramedics were reportedly dispatched to the WWE icon's Clearwater, Florida, home on Thursday, following a 911 call about a "cardiac arrest."
Just last month, Hogan, real name Terry Gene Bollea, was forced to address false claims made by his former friend, radio host Bubba the Love Sponge, that he had been hospitalized with heart failure and was "on his deathbed."
Hogan tried to shoot down the rumors, telling fans, "I might be beat up, but I ain't done yet."
However, insiders told RadarOnline.com at the time: "It's all a front... he's on his last legs."
The wrestler had been receiving treatment in Florida for chronic injuries to his neck and back, which have plagued him since his wrestling days.
Medical Issues
Hogan announced he underwent neck surgery on May 14 to "feel a little better."
A representative for Hogan confirmed the surgery, which was described as "a little fusion procedure."
His rep reassured fans the surgery was "indeed successful" and there was "no reason to panic."
After rumors swirled about Hogan being in a coma, his wife, Sky Daily, dismissed gossip and insisted his heart was "strong."
Trump Ally
Hogan turned heads last year when he took the mic at Madison Square Garden to hype up fellow MAGA enthusiasts at Trump's final rally in New York City.
The retired wrestler approached the stand wearing two red tank tops and a matching feather boa around his neck, accompanied by his signature sunglasses and red bandana.
In a fit of vigor, Hogan attempted to rip the top shirt from its center, clearly struggling with the task that would've been a breeze for the macho man in his heyday.
A source told RadarOnline.com at the time: "The Hulk has not been in a good way for a long time, but this display shows how bad things have gotten.
"He is already struggling to walk from his wrestling days, and now it appears his muscles are wasting away."
They continued: "His old self would have found it embarrassing, but he pushed himself really hard in the past and there's nothing he can do about this."