EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Messy Dying Days — Crippled WWE Star, 71, Issues 'Frail' Denial He's Near The End After Cruel Claim About His Condition From Sex Tape Scandal Husband
Hurting Hulk Hogan has smacked down cruel online rumors he is near death, telling pals: "I might be beat up, but I ain't done yet."
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the 71-year-old brawler turned Donald Trump brown-noser's deathbed denial was "frail" and "weak" – with one source telling us: "It's all a front... he's on his last legs."
Excruciating Pain
The WWE icon – real name Terry Bollea – was forced to address false claims made by his former friend, radio host Bubba the Love Sponge he had been hospitalized with heart failure and was “on his deathbed”.
Hogan and Bubba fell out more than a decade ago after a leaked sex tape scandal.
The wrestler is currently receiving treatment in Florida for chronic injuries to his neck and back, which have plagued him since his wrestling days, but sources insisted his condition is stable and far from life-threatening.
Bubba, 58, whose real name is Todd Clem, told his YouTube audience earlier this week: "If you did some sniffing around, you might find him in a hospital near you. And it's not good."
He added he'd received "pretty damn reliable" information Hogan's family had been called to say their goodbyes. ‘
"Allegedly Hogan is in the hospital and I've heard people say he might not make it," he claimed – adding: "He's not doing well. He's not in good shape. I think it's a heart issue."
However, a source close to Hogan quickly shut down the speculation, saying while Hogan was indeed undergoing treatment, "he is by no means on his deathbed."
Crazed Appearance
The source added: "He isn't close to death – he's just dealing with more of the same ailments he's had for years. In fact, we're told Hogan's back to moving around already."
Rumors of Hogan's imminent passing sparked outrage among his inner circle, with one longtime associate calling Bubba's comments "grossly irresponsible and clearly driven by a personal vendetta."
Our source said: "This mess is a sad way for the Hulk to go.
"Whatever he and his reps say, it's nearing the end for him."
The falling-out between Hogan and Bubba stretches dates back to 2012, when a website published a leaked sex tape featuring Hogan and Bubba's ex-wife, Heather Clem.
It showed explicit scenes recorded without Hogan's knowledge or consent, and the footage became the center of a sensational legal battle.
Hogan sued both the website and Bubba, who later apologized publicly as part of a settlement in 2018.
Despite the legal resolution, their friendship never recovered.
Sex Tape Fallout
Bubba has now admitted he was "torn" about Hogan's rumored condition, saying: "He's had 12 years to help me clear my name somewhat, and what will be held against me for probably the rest of my life, you know – the sex tape."
He added: "A lot of people don’t know the truth and think I'm the guy that completely did him dirty and did him wrong, lock, stock and barrel. And he knows the truth.
"He made a lot of money because that's not the truth. And I feel somewhat entitled that he had an opportunity to let me off the hook a little bit."
While Hogan has not commented directly on his former friend's remarks, those close to the wrestler say he remains focused on his ongoing rehabilitation.
The WWE Hall of Famer has undergone multiple surgeries in recent years, including back fusions and knee replacements, but continues to make public appearances and remains active on social media.
He recently sparked fears among fans with a barmy appearance on Fox & Friends sporting a black and white beard while his bulging eyes rolled around in his head.
Hogan has also been slammed for backing Donald Trump at his rallies, with his former fans branding him "insane" and "demented" online.