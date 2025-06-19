The WWE icon – real name Terry Bollea – was forced to address false claims made by his former friend, radio host Bubba the Love Sponge he had been hospitalized with heart failure and was “on his deathbed”.

Hogan and Bubba fell out more than a decade ago after a leaked sex tape scandal.

The wrestler is currently receiving treatment in Florida for chronic injuries to his neck and back, which have plagued him since his wrestling days, but sources insisted his condition is stable and far from life-threatening.

Bubba, 58, whose real name is Todd Clem, told his YouTube audience earlier this week: "If you did some sniffing around, you might find him in a hospital near you. And it's not good."

He added he'd received "pretty damn reliable" information Hogan's family had been called to say their goodbyes. ‘

"Allegedly Hogan is in the hospital and I've heard people say he might not make it," he claimed – adding: "He's not doing well. He's not in good shape. I think it's a heart issue."

However, a source close to Hogan quickly shut down the speculation, saying while Hogan was indeed undergoing treatment, "he is by no means on his deathbed."