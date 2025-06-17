EXCLUSIVE: Ric Flair's Deathbed Confession — How Cancer-Stricken WWE Champ Spilled His Life's Biggest Regrets and Secrets During Past Health Scare That Left Him Fearing He’d Reached the End
Ric Flair has canceled a fan meet and greet to focus on his skin cancer treatment after initially denying he was battling an illness.
But this isn't the first time the WWE legend has endured a major medical scare.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the "deathbed confession" Flair gave before undergoing life-or-death surgery to clear a blockage from his colon in August 2017.
Flair's Confession
Sources said the wrestling champ wanted to "clear his conscience" before undergoing major surgery.
The insider said: "Ric was trying to clear his conscience before he hit the mat a final time.
"He hoped speaking out about his regrets would help fans remember him fondly."
Then-68-year-old Flair was said to specifically confess he was "embarrassed" over a 2010 incident with his fourth ex-wife, Jacqueline Beems, who was arrested after she allegedly attacked him.
'Cruel Behavior'
Pals also claimed Flair admitted the IRS seized $200,000 of his fortune to settle his tax debts.
He was also said to mention being accused of "cruel behavior" by his second ex-wife, Elizabeth Flair, which he previously denied, and spoke about his late son Reid, who died of a drug overdose in 2013.
Flair ended up suffering complications from the surgery – including kidney failure – and was placed in a medically induced coma.
Despite doctors' initial fears he would not recover, Flair pulled through and had another surgery to reverse the procedure.
Diagnosis
Two years after the surgery, the wrestler said it was a "miracle" he was alive.
Now, Flair faces another medical hurdle as he undergoes treatment for melanoma.
On Monday, June 16, Flair posted a heartfelt apology to fans on X and announced he was pulling out of a meet and greet.
He wrote: "To all my dear friends and fans — I am so sorry that I will not be able to see you Tuesday.
"I have health issues that I need to attend to, as I have procrastinated putting my health first in the past. I promise to see you ASAP. Please continue to love Ric Flair Drip, RicFlair loves you."
Flair went on to reveal his diagnosis in the statement, adding: "Melanoma, I have found out, is nothing to play with. I promise to see you ASAP.
"Please continue to love Ric Flair Drip, as Ric Flair Drip loves you."
The diagnosis marks his second skin cancer battle in three years.
As RadarOnline.com reported, fans raised concerns for Flair's health, which were sparked after an X user posted a photo of the wrestler with a gash across his forehead.
While Flair's fans suggested he needed to "calm down" and take it easy, the wrestler's son-in-law was quick to defend him and replied to the post: "He had a skin cancer removed, but go on."
Meanwhile, Flair took to his X account to deny rumors he was battling cancer.
Flair wrote: "I'm Sorry People Have Been Misled By Social Media, But I Don’t Have Cancer Of Any Kind.
"Thank You For Your Concerns And For Everyone Reaching Out. I Am Absolutely Fine, And Unfortunately, You’ll Have To Live And Put Up With Me For Another 25 Years!"