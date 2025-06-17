Your tip
Skin Cancer-Stricken WWE Icon Ric Flair, 76, Shocks Fans By Axing Public Appearance and Admitted he ‘Procrastinated’ Over Taking Care of Health

WWE legend Ric Flair has sparked fresh concerns for his welfare after pulling out of a planned meet and greet event in Mississippi.

June 17 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

WWE legend Ric Flair has sparked fresh health fears after pulling out of a public appearance amid his battle with skin cancer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hall of Famer, 76, is swerving a scheduled meet-and-greet event at a Mississippi wellness clinic on Tuesday, June 17, to focus on his cancer treatment.

Flair says he's previously not prioritized his health, but has to now due to his cancer battle.

Flair took to X to post an emotional update after postponing the same event for the second time in recent weeks.

He wrote: "To all my dear friends and fans, I am so sorry that I will not be able to see you on Tuesday.

"I have health issues that I need to attend to. As I have procrastinated putting my health first in the past, melanoma, I have found out, is nothing to play with.

"I promise to see you ASAP. Please continue to love Ric Flair Drip, RicFlair loves you."

Flair has previously dealt with significant health issues, including skin cancer which has returned.

The 16-time WWE champion had denied his diagnosis in recent weeks before bravely revealing his situation in a new interview.

Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, having shared the ring with some of the sport's biggest legends.

The Nature Boy has previously dealt with significant health issues, as this is the second time he's had skin cancer.

Flair was given a 20 per cent to live after suffering early stages of kidney failure which put him in a coma.

Back in August 2017, the ex-WWE Champion was hospitalised with stomach pains.

A few hours later, Flair suffered early stages of kidney failure and came close to congestive heart failure as a result of alcohol abuse.

Flair's family was told he only had a 20 percent chance of surviving while he was put in a medically induced coma.

The former Intercontinental Champion's doctors later removed part of his bowel and inserted a pacemaker as he regained consciousness.

Flair, pictured with fellow icon Hulk Hogan, is the only WWE superstar to have been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice.

Flair is the only WWE superstar to have been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice.

He was first inducted in 2008 for his individual career before making it again four years later as a member of The Four Horsemen.

The North Carolina native continued to wrestle well into his 60s and made an appearance at 2019's WrestleMania 35.

Flair has periodically made appearances at wrestling events, many times performing alongside his daughter Charlotte, who is now a major WWE star.

His son Reid, tragically died of a drug overdose in 2013

Tragic Death Of Stepson

Flair's stepson, Sebastian Kidder, killed himself last October at the family home.

In October 2024, Flair's stepson died by a self-inflicted gunshot at the family's Georgia home, aged just 24.

He addressed Sebastian Kidder's death on an Instagram post, writing: "I Have Spent Hours Wondering What To Say. After Hearing The News Of Sebastian’s Passing, I Can Only Imagine What Wendy @thewonderouswendy & Paul Are Going Through, Having Lost A Son Approximately The Same Age In 2013.

"I Know The Pain Of Your Loss Will Be With You The Rest Of Your Life. I Still Every Day Of My Life Think About Reid As You Will Continue To Think About Sebastian."

Flair added: "You Can't Blame Yourselves As I Blamed Myself For Making Reid My Best Friend Instead Of Being A Good Parent.

"Sometimes We Get So Close To Our Kids, We Forget That They Need Us In So Many Different Ways."

