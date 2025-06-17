Skin Cancer-Stricken WWE Icon Ric Flair, 76, Shocks Fans By Axing Public Appearance and Admitted he ‘Procrastinated’ Over Taking Care of Health

Flair took to X to post an emotional update after postponing the same event for the second time in recent weeks.

He wrote: "To all my dear friends and fans, I am so sorry that I will not be able to see you on Tuesday.

"I have health issues that I need to attend to. As I have procrastinated putting my health first in the past, melanoma, I have found out, is nothing to play with.

"I promise to see you ASAP. Please continue to love Ric Flair Drip, RicFlair loves you."