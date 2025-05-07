Your tip
Ric Flair Cancer Nightmare: WWE Legend Denies He's Facing Death Sentence After Hospital Emergency and Heart Attack

Ric Flair dismissed rumors he was secretly battling cancer.

May 7 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Wrestling legend Ric Flair has shut down rumors about his health and insisted he still has a lot of fight left in him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rumors have swirled among fans claiming Flair, 76, has been secretly battling cancer.

A concerning photo of Flair sparked rumors he was battling skin cancer.

The WWE icon shutdown chatter about his alleged secret cancer diagnosis in a statement posted to X on Monday, May 5.

He wrote: "I’m Sorry People Have Been Misled By Social Media, But I Don’t Have Cancer Of Any Kind.

"Thank You For Your Concerns And For Everyone Reaching Out. I Am Absolutely Fine, And Unfortunately, You’ll Have To Live And Put Up With Me For Another 25 Years!"

Fans celebrated the good news in the comment section, with many responding with his signature line, "Woooooo!"

'He Had Skin Cancer!'

Flair's son-in-law defended his appearance by claiming he had 'skin care removed.'

Concern over Flair's wellbeing was sparked after an X user posted a photo of the wrestler with a gash across his forehead.

The user captioned the post: "F--- man, every time you see Flair he's got these random gashes on his forehead or black eyes. He needs to calm down."

Flair's son-in-law raised eyebrows when he replied: "He had a skin cancer removed but go on."

Users quickly took note of the family member's comment and cheered on Flair's alleged cancer fight in the replies.

One wrote: "Naitch out there kicking skin cancer's a-- and still making it to the bar by 4. Some things never change."

Flair's Health Battles

Flair later dismissed rumors and joked he fans would have to 'put up' with him for another 25 years.

This isn't the first time Flair's health has been a topic of conversation among his fanbase.

In 2017, the wrestler was put in a medically induced coma after undergoing colon surgery to remove a blockage.

The blockage was a troubling sign Flair had other health issues going on, including kidney failure.

Two years later in 2019, Flair was hospitalized again following a "very serious" medical emergency.

During his final wrestling match in 2022, Flair suffered a heart attack.

He recently reflected on how "blessed" he is "to be so health today" following the series of medical scares and near-death experience in an X post.

Flair wrote alongside a video of him pushing a wheelchair: "On This Sunday Morning, I Am Thinking About How Blessed I Am To Be So Healthy Today After The Long Journey Of Recovery From My Hospitalization Where I Was Given A 5% Chance Of Survival!"

Flair has suffered a string of medical emergencies over the years, including a medically induced coma.

Fans cheered on Flair in the comment section, applauding his strength and resilience.

One wrote: "Hospitalization couldn't even beat the man! WOOOOO!"

Another said: "Ric…I thought we were gonna lose you back then. But nothing can keep the Nature Boy down. We love you Champ! Woooooooooooo!!!!"

A third echoed: "Long live Naitch!!!!!! Woooooooooo!!!!!"

