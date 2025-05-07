Ric Flair Cancer Nightmare: WWE Legend Denies He's Facing Death Sentence After Hospital Emergency and Heart Attack

The WWE icon shutdown chatter about his alleged secret cancer diagnosis in a statement posted to X on Monday, May 5.

He wrote: "I’m Sorry People Have Been Misled By Social Media, But I Don’t Have Cancer Of Any Kind.

"Thank You For Your Concerns And For Everyone Reaching Out. I Am Absolutely Fine, And Unfortunately, You’ll Have To Live And Put Up With Me For Another 25 Years!"

Fans celebrated the good news in the comment section, with many responding with his signature line, "Woooooo!"