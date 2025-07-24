EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Devastation and Rage’ Revealed Over Ex Brad Pitt’s Marriage to Jennifer Aniston

Her terse response – “I can’t comment on this kind of thing” – is included in writer Amy Odell’s forthcoming book, Gwyneth: The Biography.

Paltrow, 52, and Pitt, 61, kicked off their relationship on the set of Se7en in 1994.

They became engaged in 1996 and split a year later without an official explanation. In 2000 Pitt, then 36, married Jennifer Aniston in Malibu – and the news is now said to have shaken Paltrow to the core.

The new biography on the actress-turned Goop founder says she confided to friends she felt “sad” upon hearing the news and even dismissed Pitt’s new bride as having “terrible taste in women.”