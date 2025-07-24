Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Devastation and Rage’ Revealed Over Ex Brad Pitt’s Marriage to Jennifer Aniston

photo of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow is said to have been filled with pain over Brad Pitt’s marriage to his future ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

July 24 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Gwyneth Paltrow is said to have been filled with pain over Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston in 2000.

The Shakespeare in Love actress is said to have revealed her agony while speaking at the 2000 Toronto Film Festival, when a journalist’s query about her ex-fiancé’s nuptials caught her off guard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Heartbreaking News For Gwyneth

Photo of Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Paltrow, 52, and Pitt, 61, kicked off their relationship in 1994.

Her terse response – “I can’t comment on this kind of thing” – is included in writer Amy Odell’s forthcoming book, Gwyneth: The Biography.

Paltrow, 52, and Pitt, 61, kicked off their relationship on the set of Se7en in 1994.

They became engaged in 1996 and split a year later without an official explanation. In 2000 Pitt, then 36, married Jennifer Aniston in Malibu – and the news is now said to have shaken Paltrow to the core.

The new biography on the actress-turned Goop founder says she confided to friends she felt “sad” upon hearing the news and even dismissed Pitt’s new bride as having “terrible taste in women.”

Paltrow admitted she had had doubts about her romance with Pitt.
Source: MEGA

Paltrow admitted she had had doubts about her romance with Pitt.

The book also states during the filming of Emma in 1996, Paltrow admitted she had had doubts about Pitt and even harbored a crush on Hugh Grant.

“Brad and I had very different upbringings,” she is alleged to have said at the time.

Paltrow apparently added about Pitt: “So when we go to restaurants and order caviar, I have to say to Brad, ‘This is beluga and this is osetra.’”

The book also states her eyes became like “daggers” when she was quizzed about her feelings over Pitt’s marriage to Aniston.

'I Felt Sad'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Following Pitt’s marriage, Paltrow dated Ben Affleck and later married Chris Martin.

Yet publicly, she firmly declined to speak about the relationship.

Privately, Odell reports, Paltrow told friends: “I felt sad when I learned they were getting married.”

Odell also says at a dinner Paltrow allegedly referred to Pitt as “dumber than a sack of s---."

Following Pitt’s marriage, Paltrow dated Ben Affleck and later married Chris Martin, 47, in 2003. They had two children – Apple, 19, and Moses, 17 – before divorcing in 2014.

Finding New Love

Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk, 53, in 2018.
Source: MEGA

Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk, 53, in 2018.

Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk, 53, in 2018.

The new biography on the star, which draws on more than 220 interviews with those who know the actress, delves into the emotional toll of Paltrow’s high-profile relationships and her evolution from cautious young star into wellness mogul.

It reveals that even though Paltrow kept her composure before the cameras, her internal emotions reflected a more complex inner life.

The book also explores her fallout with Madonna and her journey from Hollywood royalty to Goop founder and lifestyle influencer and is set for release on 29 July.

