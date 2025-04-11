EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Brad Falchuk 'Feeling Like He's Had His Manhood Cut Off' After Wife Gushes About Exes' Bedroom Skills — Again!
Furious Brad Falchuk has begged Gwyneth Paltrow to stop gushing about how great her exes were in the sack.
The actress-turned-Goop-founder can't seem to help blabbing about the good old days with her former lovers like 61-year-old Brad Pitt and Falchuk has had a bellyful of the cringeworthy revelations and he wants them to stop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider told us: "He usually manages to stay calm even when she’s dismissive or overly demanding; he just goes with the flow.
"However, one thing that really gets under his skin is her tendency to rave about her ex-boyfriends. It leaves him feeling like he's had his manhood removed.
"She knows it bothers him, yet she can’t seem to stop herself.
"Brad's made it clear that he can’t take this much longer and won’t put up with it indefinitely.
"Her excessive sharing about her other Brad – Pitt – along with her nostalgic tales of past relationships, deeply offend him and leave him feeling diminished, far from the supportive husband he strives to be.
"Yet, despite his warnings, she remains completely unaware of the impact her words have on him."
Last week, she couldn’t help but slip Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt’s name into an interview she had with Vanity Fair magazine, describing her former flame, whom she split with in 1997, as "very intriguing’" comparing him to "like having dated, I don’t know, Prince William…"
Paltrow, 52, was also happy to spill the beans on her sex scenes with Timothée Chalamet, 29, revealing how the pair have "a lot of sex" in their upcoming film.
The actress opened up about her viral kiss with co-star Chalamet – and why she told the film's intimacy coordinator to get lost for their scenes together, RadarOnline.com revealed.
After taking a six-year hiatus from Hollywood, Paltrow caused a stir when a steamy video of her filming with Chalamet, 29, went viral online.
Paltrow over-shared about what it was like filming with the Dune star, who is several decades her junior – and confessed their new movie, Marty Supreme, has "a lot of sex scenes."
GP told Vanity Fair: "I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There's a lot, a lot. He's such a thinking man's sex symbol.
"He's just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He's a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner."
When asked if she was put in "vulnerable positions" with the amount of intimate scenes, Paltrow quipped: "Beyond."
And her husband of six years, Glee star Falchuk, 54, is now feeling a touch vulnerable as well.
Paltrow took a trip down memory lane, sharing details about her exes, 52-year-old Ben Affleck’s and Pitt’s bedroom skills, a couple of years ago.
After telling Call Her Daddy listeners that both of the actors were "good kissers" when they dated, host Alexandra Cooper asked who was better in bed.
"That is really hard," Paltrow admitted. "Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of hookup."
The Goop founder added about Affleck: "And then Ben was, like, technically excellent."