EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Brad Falchuk 'Feeling Like He's Had His Manhood Cut Off' After Wife Gushes About Exes' Bedroom Skills — Again!

The actress-turned -Goop-founder can't seem to help blabbing about the good old days with her former lovers like 61-year-old Brad Pitt and Falchuk has had a bellyful of the cringeworthy revelations and he wants them to stop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Goop boss loves to dish the dirt on her previous bedroom antics.

An insider told us: "He usually manages to stay calm even when she’s dismissive or overly demanding; he just goes with the flow.

"However, one thing that really gets under his skin is her tendency to rave about her ex-boyfriends. It leaves him feeling like he's had his manhood removed.

"She knows it bothers him, yet she can’t seem to stop herself.

"Brad's made it clear that he can’t take this much longer and won’t put up with it indefinitely.

"Her excessive sharing about her other Brad – Pitt – along with her nostalgic tales of past relationships, deeply offend him and leave him feeling diminished, far from the supportive husband he strives to be.

"Yet, despite his warnings, she remains completely unaware of the impact her words have on him."