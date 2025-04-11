Weezer Rocker Scott Shriner Bizarrely Shrugs Off Wife Jillian Lauren's Shooting and Attempted Murder Arrest: Read His 10-Word 'Statement'
Weezer rocker Scott Shriner has shrugged off his wife’s shock police shooting and attempted murder arrest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician, 59, has broken his silence while walking his dogs near his Los Angeles home, where his wife was shot by cops, casually saying: "She's alright, thank you for asking. See you at Coachella."
Earlier in the week, Weezer announced on Instagram that they would be performing at Coachella's Mojave Stage during the festival's first weekend, writing: "A desert surprise (cactus emoji) see you at @coachella on the Mojave stage next Saturday @ 3:10."
Jillian Lauren, 51, allegedly pointed a handgun at armed cops after a standoff with officers who were searching for three suspects over an unrelated hit-and-run near her home in Los Angeles.
Cops had launched a manhunt for the trio after they fled from a crash on the freeway into the neighborhood of Eagle Rock.
As officers searched for them, they found Lauren standing outside her home, holding a handgun.
She allegedly opened fire at one of the hit and run suspects breaking into her house.
Police said they yelled at her to drop the gun "numerous times" — but she refused.
One officer is then said to have shot Lauren in the shoulder.
Author Lauren told police she armed herself after hearing about the three men on the run in the neighborhood.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
Lauren was charged with attempted murder and released on a $1million bail bond.
Footage shows Lauren laid out on the floor with her arms sprawled out as an officer places her in handcuffs.
A barefooted Lauren is then led away into a police car.
Lauren was later taken to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police searched the home and recovered a 9-millimeter handgun.
The driver of the car that crashed in the initial incident was also detained by California Highway Patrol officers, cited and released.
Two remaining suspects who fled the multi-car smash are yet to be found.
A witness who saw the crash unfold and tried to chase the main suspect told KTLA he was bleeding from his mouth as he fled the freeway in the afternoon.
Alana Altmeyer and her brother Guy Binn said: "I saw a gentleman walking on the shoulder. So my brother and I went over and assumed that he was leaving the scene of an accident
"He was bleeding from his head, his mouth and his knees."
The suspect continued to run down a steep bank and through the streets near the intersection of Waldo Place and Eagle Vista in the Eagle Rock neighborhood.
Police then got a call and started a chase of their own after being tipped off that the man had stripped down to his underwear.
Officers set up a perimeter in the neighborhood only to discover he had jumped into a swimming pool in a bizarre attempt to hide.
During this time, a team of cops ran past Lauren's house as the chaos ensued.
Lauren has been married to rock icon Shriner since 2005, and the pair share two adopted children.