Weezer Rocker Scott Shriner Bizarrely Shrugs Off Wife Jillian Lauren's Shooting and Attempted Murder Arrest: Read His 10-Word 'Statement'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician, 59, has broken his silence while walking his dogs near his Los Angeles home, where his wife was shot by cops, casually saying: "She's alright, thank you for asking. See you at Coachella ."

Cops had launched a manhunt for the trio after they fled from a crash on the freeway into the neighborhood of Eagle Rock.

Jillian Lauren, 51, allegedly pointed a handgun at armed cops after a standoff with officers who were searching for three suspects over an unrelated hit-and-run near her home in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the week, Weezer announced on Instagram that they would be performing at Coachella's Mojave Stage during the festival's first weekend, writing: "A desert surprise (cactus emoji) see you at @coachella on the Mojave stage next Saturday @ 3:10."

As officers searched for them, they found Lauren standing outside her home, holding a handgun.

She allegedly opened fire at one of the hit and run suspects breaking into her house.

Police said they yelled at her to drop the gun "numerous times" — but she refused.

One officer is then said to have shot Lauren in the shoulder.

Author Lauren told police she armed herself after hearing about the three men on the run in the neighborhood.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Lauren was charged with attempted murder and released on a $1million bail bond.

Footage shows Lauren laid out on the floor with her arms sprawled out as an officer places her in handcuffs.