Rock Star Shooting Shock: Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner's wife Jillian Lauren Blasted by Cops While 'Waving Gun' — Before Being Charged With Attempted Murder

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jillian Lauren, 51, has now been charged with attempted murder after the standoff with officers who were searching for three suspects over an unrelated hit-and-run near her home in Los Angeles .

The wife of Weezer star Scott Shriner has been shot by police after allegedly waving a gun at armed cops .

Lauren shares two adopted sons with her husband Scott Shriner of rock band Weezer.

Lauren was shot in the shoulder and was pictured being carted in a police car, handcuffed, following the altercation.

Cops had launched a manhunt for the trio after they fled from a crash on the freeway into the neighborhood of Eagle Rock.

As officers searched for them, they found Jillian, 51, standing outside her home holding a handgun.

Police said they yelled at her to drop the gun "numerous times" — but she refused, sparking one officer to shoot her.