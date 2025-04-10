Rock Star Shooting Shock: Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner's wife Jillian Lauren Blasted by Cops While 'Waving Gun' — Before Being Charged With Attempted Murder
The wife of Weezer star Scott Shriner has been shot by police after allegedly waving a gun at armed cops.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jillian Lauren, 51, has now been charged with attempted murder after the standoff with officers who were searching for three suspects over an unrelated hit-and-run near her home in Los Angeles.
Lauren was shot in the shoulder and was pictured being carted in a police car, handcuffed, following the altercation.
Cops had launched a manhunt for the trio after they fled from a crash on the freeway into the neighborhood of Eagle Rock.
As officers searched for them, they found Jillian, 51, standing outside her home holding a handgun.
Police said they yelled at her to drop the gun "numerous times" — but she refused, sparking one officer to shoot her.
After being hit, Lauren — a budding author — is said to have gone back inside her home before coming out with her hands up 30 minutes later.
She was joined by the family's female babysitter — with them both being taken into custody.
Lauren told police she armed herself after hearing about the three men on the run in the neighborhood.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
Lauren was charged with attempted murder and released on a $1million bail bond.
Footage shows Lauren laid out on the floor with her arms sprawled out as an officer places her in handcuffs.
A barefooted Lauren is then led away into a police car.
Lauren was later taken to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Both women have since been released.
Police searched the home and recovered a 9-millimeter handgun.
The driver of the car that crashed in the initial incident was also detained by California Highway Patrol officers, cited and released.
Two remaining suspects who fled the multi-car smash are yet to be found.
A witness who saw the crash unfold and tried to chase the main suspect told KTLA he was bleeding from his mouth as he fled the freeway in the afternoon.
Alana Altmeyer and her brother Guy Binn said: "I saw a gentleman walking on the shoulder. So my brother and I went over and assumed that he was leaving the scene of an accident
"He was bleeding from his head, his mouth and his knees."
The suspect continued to run down a steep bank and through the streets near the intersection of Waldo Place and Eagle Vista in the Eagle Rock neighborhood.
Police then got a call and started a chase of their own after being tipped off that the man had stripped down to his underwear.
Officers set up a perimeter in the neighborhood only to discover he had jumped into a swimming pool in a bizarre attempt to hide.
During this time a team of cops ran past Lauren’s house as the chaos ensued.
Lauren has been married to rock icon Scott Shriner since 2005, and the pair share two adopted children.