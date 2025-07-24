WATCH: Hulk Hogan 'Knocked Out' Comedian Richard Belzer on Live TV After Doing Infamous 'Sleeper Hold' Wrestling Move — Leading To An Explosive $5Million Lawsuit

Grainy footage from the incident featured Hogan discussing his character arc from menace to "good guy" with Belzer as Mr. T worked out in the chair next to him.

The conversation led to Hogan declaring he "fears no man" and asked Belzer if he "was a man."

Belzer quipped he was a man before jokingly asking the professional wrestler if he wanted to "go outside."

He then asked his guests to show him some of their moves – and while Mr. T refused, Hogan took the bait.