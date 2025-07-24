WATCH: Hulk Hogan 'Knocked Out' Comedian Richard Belzer on Live TV After Doing Infamous 'Sleeper Hold' Wrestling Move — Leading To An Explosive $5Million Lawsuit
Hulk Hogan once used the infamous sleeper hold on comedian Richard Belzer, and the dramatic live TV incident sparked a $5million personal injury lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shocking moment came in March 1985 when Hogan and Mr. T appeared on Belzer's Hot Properties to promote their upcoming World Wrestling Federation Wrestlemania I tag-team match.
'Hot Properties' Appearance
Grainy footage from the incident featured Hogan discussing his character arc from menace to "good guy" with Belzer as Mr. T worked out in the chair next to him.
The conversation led to Hogan declaring he "fears no man" and asked Belzer if he "was a man."
Belzer quipped he was a man before jokingly asking the professional wrestler if he wanted to "go outside."
He then asked his guests to show him some of their moves – and while Mr. T refused, Hogan took the bait.
'Sleeper Hold'
The pair walked across the stage as the band played an eerie tune, all while Belzer continued to taunt his guests.
Belzer asked the World Champion to show him one of his "famous moves" to which Hogan said he would "stick to the basics" because "the floor is a little hard here and I don't want you getting hurt."
Moments later, Hogan had his arm wrapped around the comedian's neck as he demonstrated a "front chin lock," more commonly known as the sleeper hold.
Within seconds, Belzer went limp before he fell backward and slammed on the ground after Hogan released his grip.
'He's Alright, He's Just Sleeping'
The audience gasped as Belzer laid sprawled out on stage. Mr. T joked: "He's alright, he's just sleeping. He's sleeping."
Hogan tapped Belzer on the face, summoning him to wake up, before helping the host to his feet as the show cut to a commercial break.
When the show resumed, Hogan apologized and warned viewers not to attempt professional wrestling moves at home. Afterwards, Belzer was taken to a hospital, where he received nine stitches on the back of his head.
While the segment appeared to be all fun and games to viewers, Belzer later filed a $5million personal injury lawsuit against Hogan.
Settlement
Before the case went to trial in New York, Hogan settled with Belzer out of court for $400,000.
Hogan's Hot Properties appearance resurfaced as fans reflected on his legendary career after news of his death broke.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hogan died aged 71 on Thursday, July 24. First responders were dispatched to his Clearwater, Florida, home following a 911 call about a cardiac arrest.
Harrowing video footage shared online captured paramedics performing chest compressions on the WWE icon as he carried to an ambulance on a stretcher.
Clearwater Police told RadarOnline.com: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach.
"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."