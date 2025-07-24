Sacha Baron Cohen Brazenly Credits Ozempic for Extreme Weight-Loss as 'Borat' Star Becomes Latest Hollywood A-Lister to Use Fat Jabs
Sacha Baron Cohen has openly admitted using the weight-loss drug Ozempic to help overhaul his body shape.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Borat star has gotten ripped for the role as Marvel's newest super-villain, Mephisto.
Ripped Body
And he showed off his abs in the new issue of Men's Fitness U.K., where he got candid about how he achieved his results.
And unlike other A-listers who’ve had extreme weight loss, he’s been totally transparent about his body journey.
Sharing the snaps on his Instagram Stories, Cohen, 53, wrote: "Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, some use personal trainers. I did all three.
"This is not AI. I really am egotistical enough to do this.
"Debuting my new character. Middle-aged man who replaced beer with protein shakes."
Buff Physique
However, ever the tease, Cohen's reps claim he was "only joking" about his Ozempic claim, insisting his buff physique was "all down to hard work".
Cohen thanked his personal trainer, writing: "Thanks @theangrytrainer for doing the unthinkable — putting up with me for 25 minutes a day.'"
The funnyman revealed he had just three weeks to get into superhero shape, putting in the "hard work" ready to portray Mephisto, a devil-like figure who makes Faustian bargains.
Speaking to the magazine, the actor revealed he turned to Matthew McConaughey to get the phone number of celebrity trainer Alfonso Moretti, who has a reputation for transforming physiques on impossible deadlines.
He went on to have a FaceTime meeting with Moretti, who got him to strip down to his underwear during their first chat.
Due to the short time frame and Alfonso workout methods, Cohen was tasked with being "consistent" by doing "100 push-ups a day."
Cohen's incredible transformation was far from marathon workouts and extreme dieting, as they concentrated on short workouts and a diet high in fiber and protein as well as low in sugar.
He said: "25-minute workouts that were sustainable. Even while filming, the workouts happened. In the past, I would've thought you needed hour-long sessions."
The star admitted at the beginning of the regime he "had the core strength of an arthritic jellyfish... but the short sessions made it so much easier to stay consistent – even with the demands of being on set."
By the two-week mark, Cohen's wardrobe team had to spend $5,000 altering costumes because his body had changed so significantly. He was leaner, stronger, and fitter than ever before.
His trainer also shared the magazine's photos to Instagram and wrote that he "could not be more proud" of Cohen after working out with him.
In a recent press conference, Marvel chief Kevin Feige confirmed the British star will be portraying the MCU character.
Cohen, who split from wife Isla Fisher last April, first rose to fame in the 1990s with his Ali G character, the infamous spoof wannabe gangster who became a comedy star.
He also starred as Borat, a journalist from Kazakhstan, and played the role of flamboyant Austrian fashionista Bruno.
The actor made his Mephisto debut in the finale of the miniseries Ironheart earlier this month, marking the first appearance of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after years of speculation.