One Last Performance: Hulk Hogan's Longtime WWE Pal Jimmy Hart Claimed Wrestling Legend Enjoyed Karaoke Night and Was in 'Phenomenal' Health — Just Two Days Before His Shocking Death
One of Hulk Hogan's oldest and best friends from early in his wrestling days tried to convince fans the legend was in good health just days before his shocking death at 71, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jimmy "The Mouth of the South" Hart suggested Hogan was out at Karaoke with him and his friends and family.
Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, had been suffering from multiple health issues for many years, and there were constant rumors he was on his "deathbed."
But Hart, 81, tried to bodyslam those rumors, posting on X.com: "Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!"
The WWE great also posted photos from the night, but none of Hogan himself.
That counters what radio host, and former Hogan friend, Bubba The Love Sponge reported he was told by Hart.
On Monday, Bubba's X.com account tweeted: "Jimmy Hart reportedly told a close source Hogan can’t speak anymore due to trachea damage. "He’s been moved to his home in a hospital bed with private doctors. Transfer was done in secrecy — unmarked ambulances, garage entry, middle of the night."
As RadarOnline.com reported, paramedics were reportedly dispatched to the ex-wrestler's Clearwater, Florida, home on Thursday, July 24, following a 911 call about a "cardiac arrest."
Rescuers told us: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. (Thursday) in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach. The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest.
"A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."
In May, Hogan reportedly had neck surgery to help him "feel a little better," amid concerns his health was faltering.
A representative for Hogan at the time confirmed the surgery, which he described as a "little fusion procedure." The surgery was successful and had a "quick turnaround" as Hogan had reportedly already returned to work.
Hogan was open about his addiction to pain pills following his lengthy physical career, as he admitted years of taking hits in the ring led to his reliance on drugs.
"I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure 25 procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements, and abdominal and shoulder surgeries," Hogan previously said.
He continued: "There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, when I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function. I needed pain meds at that stage, that’s for sure.
"But once things started to wind down, they continued giving me the same meds."
The WWE Hall of Famer admitted he had to hit rock bottom to find his way back up.
"It got to a point where I’d recovered from the tenth back surgery and the pharmacy would call me and say, 'Your prescription’s ready,' and like a dog chasing a bone, I'd go pick it up," Hogan recalled.
He added: "Then, finally, I just looked at myself, and I said, 'I'm not in pain. I don't need this.'"