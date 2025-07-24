Your tip
One Last Performance: Hulk Hogan's Longtime WWE Pal Jimmy Hart Claimed Wrestling Legend Enjoyed Karaoke Night and Was in 'Phenomenal' Health — Just Two Days Before His Shocking Death

split photo of Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart
Source: mega

Jimmy Hart said his friend Hulk Hogan was doing great just days ago.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

One of Hulk Hogan's oldest and best friends from early in his wrestling days tried to convince fans the legend was in good health just days before his shocking death at 71, RadarOnline.com can report.

Jimmy "The Mouth of the South" Hart suggested Hogan was out at Karaoke with him and his friends and family.

photo of Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart
Source: mega

Hogan and Hart are old friends from the WWE.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, had been suffering from multiple health issues for many years, and there were constant rumors he was on his "deathbed."

But Hart, 81, tried to bodyslam those rumors, posting on X.com: "Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!"

The WWE great also posted photos from the night, but none of Hogan himself.

That counters what radio host, and former Hogan friend, Bubba The Love Sponge reported he was told by Hart.

On Monday, Bubba's X.com account tweeted: "Jimmy Hart reportedly told a close source Hogan can’t speak anymore due to trachea damage. "He’s been moved to his home in a hospital bed with private doctors. Transfer was done in secrecy — unmarked ambulances, garage entry, middle of the night."

Hart was out enjoying a Karaoke night earlier this week.
Source: https://x.com/RealJimmyHart

Hart was out enjoying a Karaoke night earlier this week.

As RadarOnline.com reported, paramedics were reportedly dispatched to the ex-wrestler's Clearwater, Florida, home on Thursday, July 24, following a 911 call about a "cardiac arrest."

Rescuers told us: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. (Thursday) in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach. The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest.

"A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

Source: x/RealJimmyHart

In May, Hogan reportedly had neck surgery to help him "feel a little better," amid concerns his health was faltering.

A representative for Hogan at the time confirmed the surgery, which he described as a "little fusion procedure." The surgery was successful and had a "quick turnaround" as Hogan had reportedly already returned to work.

Photo of Hulk Hogan in 2007
Source: MEGA

Hogan suffered cardiac arrest.

Hogan was open about his addiction to pain pills following his lengthy physical career, as he admitted years of taking hits in the ring led to his reliance on drugs.

"I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure 25 procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements, and abdominal and shoulder surgeries," Hogan previously said.

Source: x/TheBubbaArmy
He continued: "There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, when I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function. I needed pain meds at that stage, that’s for sure.

"But once things started to wind down, they continued giving me the same meds."

photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

He admitted to a pill addiction.

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted he had to hit rock bottom to find his way back up.

"It got to a point where I’d recovered from the tenth back surgery and the pharmacy would call me and say, 'Your prescription’s ready,' and like a dog chasing a bone, I'd go pick it up," Hogan recalled.

He added: "Then, finally, I just looked at myself, and I said, 'I'm not in pain. I don't need this.'"

