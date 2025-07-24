What Brad Pitt Really Thinks About Jennifer Aniston’s New Man: 'Fight Club' Star Gives Surprise Verdict on Former Wife's Hunky 'Love Guru' Boyfriend
Brad Pitt has backed ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's new romance with "love guru" Jim Curtis.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fight Club star, 61, "couldn't be more pleased" Aniston has found love with the hunky hypnotist after the pair went public with their relationship earlier this month.
'Never Lost Affection For Her'
A close friend of Pitt said: "His marriage ended, with a bang and a whimper, two decades ago, but he never lost his affection for her.
"When you find the right partner, all's right with the world, he hopes the same is true about Jen."
Pitt went on to marry again following their split in 2005, tying the knot with Angelina Jolie in 2014, though the relationship flamed out two years later in a welter of abuse and boozing allegations.
Meanwhile, Aniston, 56, married director Justin Theroux in 2015 but split from the 53-year-old in 2017.
Still On Good Terms
Details of her new love recently emerged after the pair were photographed canoodling on a yacht in Mallorca.
And earlier this week, the wellness enthusiast Curtis, 50, alluded to the trip in his online newsletter, writing: "I am back from vacation and what an experience!
"When I was sick, sad, stuck, and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy, and love I now experience on a daily basis."
He added: "I just took one step, made one decision, and the next followed — now I look back and realize, oh! That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic."
Curtis reminded his subscribers: "The possibility of something better — more aligned, more free, more meaningful, is always here."
Prioritizing Relationship
RadarOnline.com revealed this week Aniston is back to prioritizing romance and has found what has long eluded her.
"I have close friends who say this man is just what she needed," said an L.A.-based source. "He's one of her spiritual guides, but Jen's clients call him a life coach."
The tall silver fox, who runs a Northern California wellness empire, is a former model and Wall Street trader.
"Jen is at a stage where she wants love in her life, not just work success," explained the source.
"She loves her work but is ready to have a meaningful relationship. That's what she's putting energy into now. He's not a spotlight hog.
"She's saying he's good for her spirit and heart, and she feels safe and calm and seen. He's not a rebound guy."
Meanwhile, Pitt is in the midst of a two-year-old romance with Ines de Ramon, whom he was first spotted with during a November 2022 Bono concert.
In December, a source close to the veteran actor claimed his girlfriend, 32, has impressed his inner circle, who all hope the couple will eventually marry.
The insider told The Daily Mail: "He has spoken to those close to him, including George (Clooney), and everyone has signed off on him doing it.
"It would be a nice thing for him as it would be the official moving on from his romantic past with (Aniston) and Angie.
"That is obviously in everyone's mind and will always be forever in the minds of millions, but it is Ines and her no-nonsense nature that has finally been the person to settle down with."