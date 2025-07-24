Teddi Mellencamp's Heartbreaking Cancer Battle: 'RHOBH' Alum Struggles to 'Move a Little Bit' After Receiving 'Shocking' Update As She Continues To Fight For Her Life

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared an update on her health during a recent episode of the Two T’s in a Pod podcast, and it was not good news, as she revealed she decided to pause her immunotherapy treatment.

Teddi Mellencamp has continued to invite her fans on her cancer journey, this time showing off her current workout routine, despite struggling to catch her breath, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Essentially, I haven’t been feeling good for about a month, which was kind of shocking to me, and I think, mentally did a lot to me," she told listeners, explaining she felt good after undergoing surgeries and starting radiation and immunotherapy.

But things took a turn, as she recalled asking herself: "Why do I feel like I can barely open my eyes or keep my words straight?" After speaking to her doctor, she was told she had to stop her immunotherapy treatments or risk getting sicker.

She recalled: "They did a bunch of scans and everything’s looking good, everything’s shrinking. They’re not seeing a bunch but so it’s showing that why I medically feel so sick is from the immunotherapy."