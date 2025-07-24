Your tip
Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp's Heartbreaking Cancer Battle: 'RHOBH' Alum Struggles to 'Move a Little Bit' After Receiving 'Shocking' Update As She Continues To Fight For Her Life

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp received a brutal cancer update after months of fighting.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Teddi Mellencamp has continued to invite her fans on her cancer journey, this time showing off her current workout routine, despite struggling to catch her breath, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared an update on her health during a recent episode of the Two T’s in a Pod podcast, and it was not good news, as she revealed she decided to pause her immunotherapy treatment.

A Brutal Update

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddemellencamp/instagram

Mellencamp attempted to walk on a treadmill after learning a devastating update on her cancer fight.

"Essentially, I haven’t been feeling good for about a month, which was kind of shocking to me, and I think, mentally did a lot to me," she told listeners, explaining she felt good after undergoing surgeries and starting radiation and immunotherapy.

But things took a turn, as she recalled asking herself: "Why do I feel like I can barely open my eyes or keep my words straight?" After speaking to her doctor, she was told she had to stop her immunotherapy treatments or risk getting sicker.

She recalled: "They did a bunch of scans and everything’s looking good, everything’s shrinking. They’re not seeing a bunch but so it’s showing that why I medically feel so sick is from the immunotherapy."

'It's Heartbreaking'

"So we’re going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger," the 44-year-old continued. "And I’m on steroids and we’re doing everything that we can to get me back to feeling like I can do this, I can do all the things."

Mellencamp also added she "never once felt that way until recently, and it’s heartbreaking."

Following the update, the former Bravo star took to Instagram to share a quick video of herself walking on a treadmill, clearly struggling to breathe.

The reality star, who is currently fighting stage 4 cancer, has kept her fans updated on her journey.
Source: @teddimellencamp/instagram

The reality star, who is currently fighting stage 4 cancer, has kept her fans updated on her journey.

"Day two of walking it out... keeping it slow, keeping my hand on the side, Mellencamp said while on the treadmill. "But I always feel my best when I can move a little bit, so I'm doing a little 20-minute walk."

Fans were left in shock after Mellencamp revealed she has stage 4 cancer, as she wrote on social media: "For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe debilitating headaches. Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization."

"After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," she added at the time.

The TV star then said two of the tumors would be removed during surgery, while the remaining ones "will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

Keeping It Real

teddi mellencamps funeral arrangements underway as she battles cancer with her dad asking if she wants to be laid to rest in group family mausoleum teddimellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/instagram

The 44-year-old has decided to pause her immunotherapy treatment as it has made her sick.

Earlier this year, just days after announcing all her tumors had shrunk or vanished, Mellencamp shared a raw photo of her head and back scars – exposing the brutal toll of her health battle.

Mellencamp put her head on display, as it was partially shaved and marked with visible brain surgery scars.

"It’s been 76 days since I went to the ER with unbearable headaches and quickly found out I had multiple stage 4 tumors, the size of plums in my brain and lungs," she wrote in the caption at the time. "... When I first looked at this picture, at the scars on my head and my arm, I cried. Then, I felt a warmth rush through my body and felt so much peace..."

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp has already put her brain surgery scars on display.

While Mellencamp has continued to fight for her life, her famous father, singer John Mellencamp, is said to be vowing to take care of her in death by overseeing her funeral.

"It may seem morbid, but he's hoping that by getting those dark details taken care of in case Teddi doesn't survive, it gives her a little peace of mind," a source previously claimed.

