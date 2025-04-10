Teddi Mellencamp's Funeral Arrangements Underway as She Battles Cancer — With Her Dad Asking If She Wants To Be Laid to Rest in 'Group Family Mausoleum'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills favorite told how veteran singer John Mellencamp said she "may as well" join the plot, as she is currently working on her will, and even added there is space to accommodate her three children she shares with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave — Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, five.

Mellecamp, 43, explained: "Yesterday my dad calls 11 times in a row. Finally I answer, I’m like, 'I'm in the bath. Let me live a little.'

"'He goes, 'I just want to make sure you're going to be in our group family mausoleum.'

"I said, 'I have kids, so where are they going to go?' He's like, 'Well, there's going to be the top five and then we're gonna have little areas around it, and then that's where everyone's going to get buried.'"