EXCLUSIVE: John Mellencamp Vows to Take Care of Cancer-Stricken Daughter Teddi After He 'Flopped Badly as a Dad'

John Mellencamp believes he flopped badly as a dad to cancer-stricken reality queen daughter Teddi, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hurts So Good singer is sadly vowing to take care of her in death by overseeing her funeral.

"It may seem morbid, but he's hoping that by getting those dark details taken care of in case Teddi doesn't survive, it gives her a little piece of mind," said a source.

The 43-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and mom of three waged a brutal two-year battle with skin cancer – and now doctors give her a grim 50-50 shot at surviving.