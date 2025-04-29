Teddi Mellencamp's Brave Cancer Fight: 'RHOBH' Alum Shows Off Gruesome Scars From Brain Surgery After Revealing 'Every Tumor Has Shrunk or Disappeared'

Teddi Mellencamp has turned her cancer nightmare into a wake-up call that could save someone's life. Just days after announcing all her tumors had shrunk or vanished, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a raw photo of her head and back scars – exposing the brutal toll of her recent health battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA On Monday, the 'RHOBH' alum made her first red carpet appearance since revealing her diagnosis in February.

The 43-year-old reality star shared a powerful photo on Instagram Monday, revealing the back of her head, partially shaved and marked with visible brain surgery scars. Dressed in a black racerback tank, she also showcased scars along her back and shoulders.

Source: INSTAGRAM The reality star said all of her tumors have shrunk or disappeared in an Instagram video last week.

She wrote in her caption: "It’s been 76 days since I went to the ER with unbearable headaches and quickly found out I had multiple stage 4 tumors 'the size of plums' in my brain and lungs. "Melanoma had metastasized there and been there for '6 months to a year' and we had no clue." She continued: "Since that day, I have had multiple surgeries, had rage from the steroids, felt very sick, laughed a ton, ridden horses, loved on my kids and felt great.

"When I first looked at this picture, at the scars on my head and my arm, I cried. Then, I felt a warmness rush through my body and felt so much peace. "Peace from the incredible support system I have in my family and friends. Peace from the outpouring of love from y’all on here. Peace in knowing my story could help somebody save their life."

Shortly after posting the snap, Mellencamp made her first formal appearance since February, attending the An Unforgettable Evening 2025 Gala in Los Angeles. The star shined on the red carpet wearing a black blazer with a plunging neckline and silver accessories.

Mellencamp's cancer journey started in 2022, when she skipped her annual skin check-up due to anxiety and had a large mole removed from her back. When she returned for a check-up months later, she was diagnosed with stage II melanoma.

Source: @teddimellencamp/instagram Mellencamp has undergone numerous surgeries to remove the tumors in her brain and lungs.

After receiving her diagnosis, Mellencamp underwent surgeries and treatments to remove the cancerous moles. Then, she began experiencing "severe and debilitating headaches." In February, doctors discovered multiple tumors in Mellencamp's brain, which she said was a "direct result" of her melanoma metastasizing.

While doctors were able to successfully remove four tumors during a craniotomy with a tumor resection, post-surgery scans revealed five additional tumors, including three in her brain which could not be removed and two in her lungs. As Mellencamp remained optimistic during her radiation and immunotherapy treatments, an emergency MRI on March 26 delivered another devastating blow – four additional tumors were discovered in the mother-of-three's brain.

With things on the decline, she even spoke to her father about the prospect of being buried in their "group family mausoleum" in Indiana earlier this month. In a hopeful update last week, she revealed all of her tumors had either shrunk or completely disappeared.

In an Instagram video, she told followers: "The crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk – which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good. "I have 2 more sessions of immunotherapy and then hopefully I am done and I will be cancer free. I’m gonna keep a positive outlook." In her caption, she added: "One update I couldn’t wait to share! All tumors (metastasized melanoma in my brain and lungs) shrunk or disappeared so I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course."

Source: MEGA Mellencamp always knew she was going to 'beat' cancer, saying she would always 'fight as hard as she could.'

Despite having prepared her kids for a life without their mother, Mellencamp always felt in her heart she was "going to beat it." She previously said: "My kids are young, and I still have a lot more trouble to cause. I have so much, you know, I’m nowhere near ready, and I feel like I’m gonna fight as hard as I possibly can. But um, no, it's scary."