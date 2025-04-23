Teddi Mellencamp Reveals All Tumors Have 'Shrunk or Disappeared' As 'RHOBH' Alum Continues Courageous Cancer Fight — 'Doctors Believe I Will Be Healed'
Teddi Mellencamp has given a hopeful update amid her harrowing cancer battle.
Months after first revealing her terrifying diagnosis, the RHOBH alum excitedly shared all of her tumors have either shrunk or vanished entirely, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mellencamp, 43, was diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, which later spread to her lungs and brain. Earlier this month, she discovered four new tumors had developed in her brain.
After a challenging few months – which even involved funeral plans – the reality star said she's finally starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.
In a new Instagram video, she told followers: "The crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk – which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.
"I have 2 more sessions of immunotherapy and then hopefully I am done and I will be cancer free. I’m gonna keep a positive outlook."
After sharing the optimistic news, Mellencamp's doctor told her: "You did this, you got this. You got that Mellencamp blood, so you good."
In her caption, she added: "One update I couldn’t wait to share! All tumors (metastasized melanoma in my brain and lungs) shrunk or disappeared so I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course.
"Thank you to everyone who has sent their love, prayers, and positivity."
In the comments, fans and celebrities alike have been pouring out their support.
RHOC star Tamra Judge wrote: "I can’t stop crying tears of joy … I love you."
TV personality Giuliana Rancic said: "I'm so happy to hear this! We are all praying for you."
Lisa Hochstein, star of RHOM, also added: "This is such amazing news, always praying for you and your beautiful family. You got this!"
Back in 2022, Mellencamp skipped her annual skin check-up due to anxiety and had a large mole removed from her back. Months later, when she returned for a check-up in October, she was diagnosed with stage II melanoma.
Since receiving her diagnosis, Mellencamp has undergone surgeries and treatments to remove the cancerous moles. Then, she began experiencing "severe and debilitating headaches."
In February, doctors discovered multiple tumors in Mellencamp's brain, which she said was a "direct result" of her melanoma metastasizing.
While doctors were able to successfully remove four tumors during a craniotomy with a tumor resection, post-surgery scans revealed five additional tumors, including three in her brain which could not be removed and two in her lungs.
As Mellencamp remained optimistic during her radiation and immunotherapy treatments, an emergency MRI on March 26 delivered another devastating blow – four additional tumors were discovered in the mother-of-three's brain.
With things on the decline, she even spoke to her father about the prospect of being buried in their "group family mausoleum" in Indiana earlier this month.
Despite preparing her kids for a life without their mother – Mellencamp always felt in her heart she was "going to beat it."
She previously said: "My kids are young, and I still have a lot more trouble to cause. I have so much, you know, I’m nowhere near ready, and I feel like I’m gonna fight as hard as I possibly can. But um, no, it's scary."
Before she received her brain cancer diagnosis, the reality star was in the middle of a divorce from estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, whom she shares daughters Slate, 12, Dove, 5, and son Cruz, 10, with.
Since her diagnosis, Arroyave, 47, has put their divorce on hold and has moved back in with Mellencamp.