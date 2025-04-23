Teddi Mellencamp Reveals All Tumors Have 'Shrunk or Disappeared' As 'RHOBH' Alum Continues Courageous Cancer Fight — 'Doctors Believe I Will Be Healed'

Months after first revealing her terrifying diagnosis, the RHOBH alum excitedly shared all of her tumors have either shrunk or vanished entirely, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After a challenging few months – which even involved funeral plans – the reality star said she's finally starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

Mellencamp , 43, was diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, which later spread to her lungs and brain. Earlier this month, she discovered four new tumors had developed in her brain.

In a new Instagram video, she told followers: "The crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk – which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.

"I have 2 more sessions of immunotherapy and then hopefully I am done and I will be cancer free. I’m gonna keep a positive outlook."

After sharing the optimistic news, Mellencamp's doctor told her: "You did this, you got this. You got that Mellencamp blood, so you good."