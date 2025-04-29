EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tori Spelling's New Romance With Top Advertising Exec Lover – Who Bears a Striking Resemblance to Booze-Guzzling Ex-Husband Dean McDermott

The blonde originally hooked up with the CEO of Neuron Syndicate Inc., advertising shortly after splitting from McDermott, 58, her hubby of 18 years, in November 2023.

She was seen passionately kissing Cramer at L.A. hotspot Level 8, according to one source.

Added another: "Tori met Ryan through work, and she thought he was very charming and handsome."

The pair wasn't spotted again until their red carpet appearance at the screening – but the mom of Liam, 18, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 8, has said she "doesn't want to die alone."

Meanwhile, her ex has admitted to being a stinking drunk who also popped prescription pills and was in a stupor near the end of his marriage to Tori.