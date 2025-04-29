Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tori Spelling's New Romance With Top Advertising Exec Lover – Who Bears a Striking Resemblance to Booze-Guzzling Ex-Husband Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling finds new love with a top advertising exec who bears a striking resemblance to ex-husband Dean McDermott.

April 29 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Divorced mom Tori Spelling has found new romance after kicking booze-guzzling hubby Dean McDermott to the curb as RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star is canoodling with advertising exec Ryan Cramer.

The 51-year-old reality star and mom of five showed off her romance publicly for the first time when she and Cramer attended an April 9 screening in L.A. of the docuseries The Carters: Hurts to Love You.

The blonde originally hooked up with the CEO of Neuron Syndicate Inc., advertising shortly after splitting from McDermott, 58, her hubby of 18 years, in November 2023.

She was seen passionately kissing Cramer at L.A. hotspot Level 8, according to one source.

Added another: "Tori met Ryan through work, and she thought he was very charming and handsome."

The pair wasn't spotted again until their red carpet appearance at the screening – but the mom of Liam, 18, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 8, has said she "doesn't want to die alone."

Meanwhile, her ex has admitted to being a stinking drunk who also popped prescription pills and was in a stupor near the end of his marriage to Tori.

"Alcohol made me feel good enough," said McDermott. "I started feeling good enough, until it got to a point where it didn't – it ended up in isolation.

"It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos [prescription meds] by myself, with a beautiful family in the other room."

Now Spelling’s reportedly got a new guy, Cramer, in her life.

"Tori is really excited about the relationship," added the second source.

